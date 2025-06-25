Higgs LLP In Conversation With Richard Cox, Managing Director, Langley Business Systems (Podcast)

self

James Modley:

Thanks for joining us, and welcome to Higgs In Conversation With. This podcast delves into the minds of some of the most successful individuals in senior positions within leading UK businesses, offering a glimpse into their lives both personally and professionally. My name is James Modley, and I will be your host. I am a partner in the commercial dispute resolution team at Higgs LLP.

We have a brilliant episode in store for you this month, and I am delighted to welcome Richard Cox, Managing Director of Langley Compass Group, an award-winning provider of EPOS payment solutions, software development, and IT services to the hospitality, retail, and leisure industries. Richard, thank you for taking part today.

About Richard and Langley

James Modley:

I've briefly covered who you are and what your business is, but tell us about you. What is your job role? What does the company do? Let us know everything, warts and all.

Richard Cox:

I'm Richard Cox, Managing Director of two businesses: Langley Business Systems and Langley Compass Group. My job is very varied. As a managing director, you need to be agile in your approach on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. I begin with daily huddles with the senior leadership team (SLT) to ensure everyone is okay and identify any potential issues that may arise.

I handle legal requirements, often working with you, James, on that, as well as contractor and financial requirements. Most of my time is spent working on a quarterly basis. For example, today is the end of our quarter, so we review what we've achieved with the SLT, look at commercial and personal goals, and plan for the next 90 days.

I focus on where the business needs me most in the next quarter, and I do this four times a year to drive the business forward towards our annual or three-year goals.

Alongside this, I make sure everyone is happy, enjoying themselves, and hopefully making a bit of money too.

Team culture and leadership

James Modley:

It's quite a focused approach, with regular meetings not only checking on work but also on a personal level to help drive towards the ultimate goal.

Richard Cox:

Yes, we have check-ins with everyone, not just the SLT but all staff. I don't come into the office every day, but I try to be here two to three times a week. I prefer the office environment for headspace. When I arrive, I like to chat with everyone, not just about work but personally as well. We're a small, friendly team and it's important to engage with everyone.

We discuss what needs to be done for the day and address any issues that might need escalation. It's always important to check in with the team.

The business and its origins

James Modley:

How many people are in the business? And tell us the story of how Langley came to be. Also, for those who may not understand, please break down what EPOS payment solutions mean in real terms.

Richard Cox:

Langley Business Systems is an EPOS, payments, IT, MSP, and software provider. EPOS stands for electronic point of sale—essentially tills and cash registers. We provide these to the hospitality trade, such as stadiums, bars, clubs, and restaurants. We supply the hardware, back-office software, installation, training, support, and ongoing service.

The IT and MSP side is traditional IT support, broadband, licences, backup, and so on. We acquired this part of the business to add value.

The payments side came about seven years ago when I saw credit card payments becoming more prevalent—at the time, it was about 30% card and 70% cash. During COVID, that shifted to 80–90% card. Traditionally, we passed leads to banks, but I saw an opportunity for us to become the ISO ourselves, handling compliance and onboarding, and offering a complete solution to our clients.

As for the backstory, I left school at 15, not knowing what I wanted to do. After a short stint as a mechanic, my dad, who had started the business in 1984, asked if I wanted to work for him. I started from the ground up—doing service calls, installations, and eventually getting involved in the accounts and introducing electronic systems.

In 2000, I realised the industry was declining, so we merged with Langley Business Systems, which was more focused on till systems and had contracts with Poundland. We moved into our current purpose-built building, and the rest is history.

Leadership journey and ownership

James Modley:

It sounds like you really earned your stripes. Joining a family business can be challenging, as people might assume it's an easy ride, but you had to prove yourself and gain the trust of those around you.

Richard Cox:

Absolutely. My father threw me in at the deep end and never helped me directly—it was sink or swim. I was determined, driven, and focused on what I wanted to achieve. There was a managing director here at the time, but in 2005–2006, I did a buyout and became the sole owner.

Defining optimal performance

James Modley:

You've taken the business from start-up to consolidation and growth. What do you class as optimal performance?

Richard Cox:

Optimal performance isn't just about KPIs, figures, and statistics—though I am very driven by those. There's also a feeling in the business, a sense of how people are being driven and whether they're happy and living the core values.

If you can work with your managers and people, and not just look at the statistics but also the feel of the business, that's optimal performance.

I love the sales side and enjoy talking to people and hearing their stories. So, for me, it's about both the numbers and the feel throughout the business.

People, culture, and the "why"

James Modley:

People and culture keep coming up in these conversations. How do you embed that culture in your team and business?

Richard Cox:

It's difficult—there's no magic solution. But you know when you've got it right because it's a powerful feeling. It's empowering when everyone is on the same page, living and breathing the same culture, and moving forward together.

Culture has to be driven from the top, but it's not just about me working hard. It's about how we treat each other, the empathy we have, and making people aware of what our culture is and why it matters.

Why has this business been here for 40 years? What are we doing right, and how can we keep improving? It's about bringing all these elements together. When you do, it's very empowering.

Leading from the front

James Modley:

You lead from the front and don't expect anything from your team that you wouldn't do yourself. To bring people with you on the journey, you need to be in the trenches with them during both good and challenging times.

Richard Cox:

Thank you, I appreciate that. We review our quarterly achievements and communicate them to the company in our town hall meetings. We drive culture through these meetings, explaining what we're about and why, and we encourage questions and feedback. It's not just us talking—it's about listening to the team and involving them in the journey.

