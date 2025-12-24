Are You A Compass Or A GPS?

Leadership on a tightrope, part 10.

Leadership today demands a constant balancing act between direction and detail. In a world of continuous disruption, senior leaders are pulled simultaneously toward high-level strategy and real-time execution. How do you not become so consumed by detail that you lose the horizon? Or stay so high-level that you lose track of the day-to-day?

It strikes me that this is like the difference between a GPS and a compass—between managing and leading. Managers are the organizational GPS. They provide specificity: a precise destination and a clear roadmap, informed by real-time data. They sequence work, remove obstacles, and keep teams moving from A to B. When execution is critical, a GPS mindset keeps the enterprise on track.

Leaders, by contrast, are the compass. They set the true north: purpose, priorities, and principles. A compass does not tell you every turn. It provides orientation and indicates direction when all you can see is fog. In times of uncertainty, people seek a sense of orientation more than any single plan.

The best senior leaders I have known operate as both. In a crisis, your people need a GPS: clear instructions, unambiguous choices, and disciplined follow‑through. During longer-term, strategic reinvention, they need a compass: a compelling direction, permission to experiment, and the confidence to navigate ambiguity.

The real skill is knowing which mode is called for in the moment. Ask yourself: Is the challenge primarily one of execution or of direction? Do your teams lack clarity on what to do next, or on why it matters and where you are headed?

The art of leading on a tightrope is knowing when to switch. In times like these, the most effective leaders are those who know which tool to reach for—and when. That is how you lead forward without falling off the wire.

Read more:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.