Routes To Qualification: From Law Graduate To Solicitor Via The SQE

The legal profession is evolving, and so are the routes to qualification. With the introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), aspiring solicitors now have more flexible, inclusive, and practical pathways to enter the profession.

Associate Solicitor Georgina Power shares how the SQE enabled her to pursue a legal career later in life, while successfully balancing full-time work, study, and family responsibilities.

My path: law degree, paralegal work, and the SQE

I graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2019 with a 2:1 in Law, having studied as a distance learner while raising two children and running a consultancy business. At 36, I was starting a new chapter, and I wasn't sure if I'd be able to secure a traditional training contract. But I knew I wanted to qualify.

In 2022, I joined Rothera Bray as a paralegal in their Transport Law department. That role gave me my first real taste of legal practice. Later that year, I was offered an Apprentice Solicitor position and began my SQE preparation course with Nottingham Trent University. I qualified in September 2024, and in June 2025, I was promoted to Associate Solicitor.

Why I chose the SQE route

The SQE allowed me to earn while I learned, gaining Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) through my role at the firm. It was a demanding route, but the flexibility and real-world experience made it the right choice for me.

I didn't come from a traditional background. I grew up in a council house, had no family connections in law, and entered the profession in my 40s. The SQE made it possible for someone like me to qualify and thrive.

The value of paralegal experience

Working as a paralegal before qualifying gave me hands-on legal experience with real clients and cases. It also built my confidence in navigating legal systems and firm processes, while sharpening transferable skills like time management, communication, and resilience.

The experience also helped me stand out when applying for further opportunities. I was already familiar with the firm's systems, had built strong client relationships, and could hit the ground running.

Support and mentorship matter

One of the biggest lessons I've learned is the importance of a supportive environment. At Rothera Bray I was surrounded by colleagues and mentors who believed in me. One of the biggest factors in my success was the support I received from Anton Balkitis, a partner in the Transport Law team. Anton gave me the opportunity to join the team, encouraged me throughout my journey, and created an environment where I felt comfortable asking questions and learning. His belief in me made me confident that I could do it.

I first worked with Anton back in 2014, when we represented a mutual client. I was inspired by his professionalism and approach, and when the chance came to work alongside him years later, it felt like everything had come full circle. Having a mentor who provides flexibility and fosters growth makes all the difference, especially when you're balancing work, study, and family.

I believe the profession is shifting toward a culture that values diversity, adaptability, and empathy. Firms that embrace non-traditional routes and support junior lawyers holistically will be stronger for it.

My advice for aspiring solicitors

Don't be afraid to take a different path

Whether you're a career-changer, a parent, or someone who didn't follow the straight-through academic route, there's space for you in law.

Gain experience early

Paralegal roles, legal assistant positions, or apprenticeships can give you clarity and confidence.

Stay resilient

The SQE is tough, but so is the job. If you can push through, you'll be ready for the demands of legal practice.

Seek out mentors

Find people who will support and guide you. Their belief in you can be transformative.

If you're considering a career in law, know that there's no single "right" way to qualify. The SQE route offers flexibility, accessibility, and the chance to build your career while gaining experience.

