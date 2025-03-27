Bryson DeChambeau 2025 What's In The Bag - 3D Printing Edition

With the Masters tournament less than three weeks away, and the golf season kicking into gear, social media, online golf blogs and tournament coverage are filled with the world's top players giving insights into the equipment they will be using for the 2025 season.

For any golf equipment connoisseur (or, in the preferred parlance of most social media or blog posts - equipment 'junkie'), these 'what's in the bag' (WITB) articles will always grab your attention; partly through the need for comparison with your own gear, partly for having a look at the next golf-related purchase that will put a dent in your bank account, and partly from pure nosiness. These have also always been subtle vehicles for equipment manufacturers to promote their latest products.

One player whose WITB will always grab a lot of attention is Bryson Decahmbeau. Famously meticulous with equipment specifications for optimal outcomes, Bryson's WITB always creates the biggest media buzz at the start of the season. Again, this season he does not disappoint.

Interestingly, we are continuing to see Bryson use Avoda prototype irons. These irons are compact, hollow-bodied two-piece irons that feature bulge and curvature on the face - a design that is normally seen only on driver faces, and far from traditional with irons. The irons also include distinctive weight screws on the toe and heel, designed to offset off-centre mishits.

Perhaps even more interestingly, these irons are 3D printed to Bryson's exact specifications. Again, this is something extremely uncommon/new in the sport.

Given the increasing custom fitting options for equipment available to consumers, it will be very interesting to see if the next step from manufacturers is to offer completely custom-made club heads, produced via 3D printing to consumers. Bryson's recent success and noticeable elevations in his game (plus the hole in one over his own house - IYKYK) may also serve to accelerate the availability of custom-made 3D printed golf clubs to the amateur market.

For anyone watching the Masters with an interest in 3D printing (which, I understand, may not be the biggest group) - it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for these irons, and how Bryson gets on.

One player whose WITB will always grab a lot of attention is Bryson Decahmbeau. Famously meticulous with equipment specifications for optimal outcomes, Bryson's WITB always create the biggest media buzz at the start of the season. Again, this season he does not disappoint.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.