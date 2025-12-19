Men's Health M&A Market

The global men's health market is valued at $2.8 trillion and has a forecasted 12.5% CAGR increase between 2024 and 2030for the men's health and wellness sector 1.

In the UK, rapid digital health innovation and the government's first-ever strategic response has meant that the men's health sector is currently undergoing a shift that is breaking long-standing stigma and moving the market from low engagement to systemic change.

Key Influences:

Government Strategy : The UK's first 10-year Men's Health Strategy, mandates systemic reforms, including trials of at-home PSA kits and targeted suicide prevention funding.

: The UK's first 10-year Men's Health Strategy, mandates systemic reforms, including trials of at-home PSA kits and targeted suicide prevention funding. Digital Health Adoption : Platforms enable wider access to men's health through various models such as telehealth, subscription, and prescription delivery.

: Platforms enable wider access to men's health through various models such as telehealth, subscription, and prescription delivery. NHS Capacity Gaps : Market consolidation, for example that integrates home diagnostics with specialist TRT pathways, addresses capacity gaps.

: Market consolidation, for example that integrates home diagnostics with specialist TRT pathways, addresses capacity gaps. Fertility Innovation : At-home sperm analysis kits decentralise testing, empowering men in family planning.

: At-home sperm analysis kits decentralise testing, empowering men in family planning. Holistic Sexual Health : Platforms expand beyond medication to psychosexual therapy and coaching, reflecting demand for integrated mental and physical care.

: Platforms expand beyond medication to psychosexual therapy and coaching, reflecting demand for integrated mental and physical care. International Expansion: Global operators are targeting the UK & European markets, backed by significant fundraising to scale digital-first models internationally.

Originally published 15 December 2025

