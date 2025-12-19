ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Men's Health M&A Market

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
The global men's health market is valued at $2.8 trillion and has a forecasted 12.5% CAGR increase between 2024 and 2030 for the men's health and wellness sector.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Al-Munther Sultan,Rob Sher, and Megha Chalke
Al-Munther Sultan’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Construction & Engineering industries

The global men's health market is valued at $2.8 trillion and has a forecasted 12.5% CAGR increase between 2024 and 2030for the men's health and wellness sector 1.

In the UK, rapid digital health innovation and the government's first-ever strategic response has meant that the men's health sector is currently undergoing a shift that is breaking long-standing stigma and moving the market from low engagement to systemic change.

Key Influences:

  • Government Strategy: The UK's first 10-year Men's Health Strategy, mandates systemic reforms, including trials of at-home PSA kits and targeted suicide prevention funding.
  • Digital Health Adoption: Platforms enable wider access to men's health through various models such as telehealth, subscription, and prescription delivery.
  • NHS Capacity Gaps: Market consolidation, for example that integrates home diagnostics with specialist TRT pathways, addresses capacity gaps.
  • Fertility Innovation: At-home sperm analysis kits decentralise testing, empowering men in family planning.
  • Holistic Sexual Health: Platforms expand beyond medication to psychosexual therapy and coaching, reflecting demand for integrated mental and physical care.
  • International Expansion: Global operators are targeting the UK & European markets, backed by significant fundraising to scale digital-first models internationally.

To learn more about the trends shaping the Men's Health space, read our latest paper.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL PAPER

Footnote

1 Research & Markets (2024-2030 data)

Originally published 15 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Al-Munther Sultan
Al-Munther Sultan
Photo of Rob Sher
Rob Sher
Photo of Megha Chalke
Megha Chalke
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More