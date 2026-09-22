Common Pitfalls In Commercial Leases: Costly Mistakes Tenants And Landlords Should Avoid

A commercial lease is often one of the most significant commitments a business will make. Yet many occupiers devote considerably more time to negotiating rent than understanding the wider obligations they are taking on. Likewise, landlords can find themselves involved in avoidable disputes where key issues have not been clearly addressed at the outset.

While every transaction is different, certain problems arise time and again. Identifying them before a lease is signed can save significant time, cost, and disruption later.

In practice, many disputes arise not because the parties failed to negotiate the principal commercial terms, but because less obvious provisions were overlooked or misunderstood at the outset.

The following are some of the most common pitfalls that tenants and landlords encounter, many of which can be avoided through careful consideration before terms are agreed.

1. Looking beyond the rent in a commercial lease

The rent is usually the figure that attracts the most attention during negotiations, but it rarely represents the true cost of occupation. Service charges, insurance contributions, business rates, and utilities can all add substantially to a tenant’s overall expenditure.

It is therefore important to understand exactly what additional sums may be payable throughout the term. A lease that initially appears affordable can become considerably less attractive once all associated costs are taken into account.

2. Underestimating repair obligations

Repair provisions are among the most common causes of unexpected liability. Tenants may find themselves liable to remedy existing disrepair unless the lease is appropriately qualified, for example through the use of a schedule of condition.

This issue is particularly relevant where a property is older or has existing defects. A carefully prepared schedule of condition can help define the property’s state at the start of the lease and limit future disputes over repair obligations.

3. Assuming service charges will remain predictable

Service charges can fluctuate significantly from year to year, particularly in multi-let buildings. Major repairs, replacement works, and, where permitted by the lease, certain improvement works can result in substantial additional costs for occupiers.

A common example arises in office buildings where a landlord undertakes a major programme of roof replacement, lift refurbishment, or external repairs. Depending on the lease terms, occupiers may be required to contribute through the service charge, resulting in costs significantly higher than those anticipated when the lease was first agreed.

Before committing to a lease, tenants should understand what expenditure can be recovered by a landlord and whether any protections, exclusions, or caps are available. A lack of clarity in this area can create unwelcome surprises further down the line.

For example, a tenant taking a lease of an older industrial unit may discover several years into the term that the roof requires substantial repair. Where the lease contains full repairing obligations and there is no schedule of condition, the cost of those works may fall on the tenant, even if the disrepair existed before occupation.

4. Failing to consider future flexibility

Business requirements rarely remain static throughout a commercial lease term. A company that is expanding may need larger premises, while changing economic conditions may require businesses to reduce costs or consolidate operations.

Tenants should consider from the outset whether assignment, underletting, or break rights may be needed during the lease term. Flexibility that seems unnecessary on day one may prove invaluable several years later.

5. Understanding rent review provisions

Rent review clauses often receive less attention than they deserve. The mechanism used to calculate future rent can have a significant impact on a tenant’s long-term liabilities.

Parties should ensure they understand when reviews will occur, how market rent will be assessed and whether any assumptions or disregards apply. Particular care should be taken where upward-only review provisions are included. The government has introduced a ban on upwards-only rent reviews in commercial leases which is expected to take effect in 2027 or 2028, though a precise launch date has not yet been announced.

6. Alteration provisions

Many businesses wish to adapt premises to suit their operational needs. However, commercial leases frequently restrict alterations, signage changes, or the installation of equipment.

Tenants should review these provisions carefully to ensure they can use the premises as intended. It is generally easier to negotiate appropriate flexibility before completion than to seek consent after occupation.

7. Assuming rights exist when they are not documented

Practical matters such as parking spaces, loading access, storage areas, and rights of way can be critical to the successful operation of a business.

Parties should ensure these rights are expressly documented within the lease. Assumptions based on verbal assurances or existing arrangements can become problematic if ownership changes or disputes arise.

8. Rushing the transaction

Many commercial leases are negotiated against a backdrop of commercial pressure. Businesses may have a relocation deadline, a lease expiry approaching, or operational demands that encourage a quick completion.

However, signing a lease without fully understanding its terms can create long-term liabilities that far outweigh the benefits of an expedited transaction. Taking advice at an early stage can often identify issues when solutions are most easily achieved.

Key takeaway

A commercial lease is far more than an agreement to occupy premises and pay rent. Understanding the practical implications of repair obligations, service charges, future flexibility, and operational requirements before signing can help avoid costly disputes and unexpected liabilities later.

Every lease is different and professional advice obtained before terms are agreed can often identify risks that may not be immediately apparent from the headline commercial terms.