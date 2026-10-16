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16 October 2026

Risks, Red Flags And Avoiding Delays In Residential Property Transactions

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Farrer & Co

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Farrer & Co's Residential Property partners address five practical questions from industry professionals about common challenges in residential conveyancing, including lender red flags, title complications, site visit value, transaction delays, and the strategic use of indemnity insurance in property deals.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Annabel Dean,Laurie Horwood,Hugh Wigzell
+2 Authors
In each edition of The Brief, the Farrer & Co Residential Property partners give us a brief insight into their working lives. This month, we provide answers to a selection of recent questions put to us by friends across the residential property sector, exploring common risks and practical considerations that arise during the conveyancing process.

We are always happy to speak to clients and intermediaries on a speculative basis – this month we have answered five questions we were recently asked. Thank you to those who raised the questions. You can either watch the video or read the transcript below.

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Q&A

What are common lender red flags that an estate agent can spot early on?

Asked by Matt Southall, Watling Real Estate

On the seller's part, this can include issues such as short leases, works that do not have the proper consents, as well as construction or access issues. On the buyer's part, things such as gifted deposits, an unusual anti-money laundering (AML) profile, or the use of overseas funds can trigger additional checks.

The good news is most issues can be resolved, but the key is identifying them early so that solutions can be considered in good time.

How useful is a site visit from a solicitor?

Asked by Will Bouma, Will Bouma Business Development

It depends entirely on the property. Site visits will be particularly useful where they can identify issues that simply do not appear in the documents.

For a country house, a site visit may identify access rights that we did not know about, and buildings that exist or do not exist, which we would not have been able to see from the title pack itself.

In London a site visit might identify under pavement vaults or issues in relation to building works that would not be apparent from the documents alone. 

Most transactions do not need a solicitor on site, but where a property is unusual, high value or has potential quirks, seeing it in person can be valuable, and it is always a treat to see the agents involved in the transaction!

What title issues most often lead to delays?

Asked by Russell Smithers, REDD

Anything that requires third-party consent or that involves someone outside of the transaction can lead to a delay.

For example, if you have restrictions on title; or overage provisions or similar; or landlord consents, where someone not directly involved in the transaction needs to input to deal with, it is likely to cause delay unless the seller is very well organised and has addressed the issue in advance.

What is the biggest killer of deals?

Asked by Chris Lloyd, Enness Global

Surprisingly, the biggest killer of deals is rarely legal issues. It is often a mismatch of expectations between a buyer and a seller, or a lack of clear communication, or time.

Time can mostly be managed if there is clear communication. Where a buyer and seller have differing expectations, or communication is unclear, that is where most problems arise.

When is indemnity insurance worthwhile and when is it not?

Asked by Daisy Page, RFR

Defective title indemnity insurance is widely regarded as the aspirin of the property world. It is cheap, available and people think that it can cure everything.

The issue is that while it offers financial compensation for loss of value, it cannot necessarily protect what is important to buyers, and it is not always available.

To summarise, it is a very useful tool in a lot of transactions, but it cannot be regarded as a universal cure for every ailment.

The debrief

If you have enjoyed this edition of The Brief and have a question you would like us to answer in a future edition, we would be pleased to hear from you.

We are always happy to discuss the conveyancing process and how to manage a transaction.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.

© Farrer & Co LLP, September 2026

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About the authors

Annabel Dean lawyer photo

Annabel Dean

Partner

Annabel advises on all aspects of the acquisition and management of real estate, particularly residential property. Her clients include individuals, trustees and landed estates. Annabel also has a great deal of experience acting for lenders taking security over property.

Annabel advises on all aspects of the acquisition and management of real estate, particularly residential property. Her clients include individuals, trustees and landed estates. Annabel also has a great deal of experience acting for lenders taking security over property.

Annabel's profile page Email Annabel +44 (0)20 3375 7206
Laurie Horwood lawyer photo

Laurie Horwood

Partner – Board Member

Laurie acts for individuals, institutions, private banks and others on property transactions with a particular focus on high value residential properties. His wide ranging market knowledge ensures he is able to work to achieve a successful transaction. He has acted for many of his clients for many years as their property interests have become more valuable and complex. He has an excellent understanding of the value and importance of relationships within the private wealth world and a desire to work collaboratively with all those involved in a transaction. 

Laurie acts for individuals, institutions, private banks and others on property transactions with a particular focus on high value residential properties. His wide ranging market knowledge ensures he is able to work to achieve a successful transaction. He has acted for many of his clients for many years as their property interests have become more valuable and complex. He has an excellent understanding of the value and importance of relationships within the private wealth world and a desire to work collaboratively with all those involved in a transaction. 

Laurie's profile page Email Laurie +44 (0)20 3375 7193
Edmund Featherston-Dilke lawyer photo

Edmund Fetherston-Dilke

Partner

Edmund's practice has grown over many years to include agricultural estates work, residential and commercial property. This breadth of experience benefits clients, many of whom have a wide variety of property interests. His clients vary from institutional land owners, charities, property companies, individuals and farmers. Edmund was appointed the Solicitor to the Duchy of Cornwall in June 2020.

Edmund's practice has grown over many years to include agricultural estates work, residential and commercial property. This breadth of experience benefits clients, many of whom have a wide variety of property interests. His clients vary from institutional land owners, charities, property companies, individuals and farmers. Edmund was appointed the Solicitor to the Duchy of Cornwall in June 2020.

Edmund's profile page Email Edmund +44 (0)20 3375 7280
Hugh Wigzell lawyer photo

Hugh Wigzell

Partner

Hugh is a residential property specialist experienced in high-value conveyancing and acting for both banks and borrowers in secured lending transactions. In particular, Hugh has extensive experience in acting on new-build acquisitions and sales and frequently represents purchasers based outside of the UK.

Hugh is a residential property specialist experienced in high-value conveyancing and acting for both banks and borrowers in secured lending transactions. In particular, Hugh has extensive experience in acting on new-build acquisitions and sales and frequently represents purchasers based outside of the UK.

Hugh's profile page Email Hugh +44 (0)20 3375 7618
Laura Conduit lawyer photo

Laura Conduit

Partner

Laura is a specialist residential property solicitor, dealing with sale, purchase and mortgage transactions. Laura deals with all types of residential property, whether freehold or leasehold, town or country but she has a great deal of experience in the prime central London market. Laura particularly enjoys a fast paced deal and has an excellent track record for delivering quality advice and exchanging transactions under pressure.

Laura is a specialist residential property solicitor, dealing with sale, purchase and mortgage transactions. Laura deals with all types of residential property, whether freehold or leasehold, town or country but she has a great deal of experience in the prime central London market. Laura particularly enjoys a fast paced deal and has an excellent track record for delivering quality advice and exchanging transactions under pressure.

Laura's profile page Email Laura +44 (0)20 3375 7161

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© Farrer & Co LLP 2026. All rights reserved

Farrer & Co LLP is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (ID 447822)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
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Annabel Dean
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Laurie Horwood
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Edmund Fetherston-Dilke
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Hugh Wigzell
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Laura Conduit
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