Urgent Guidance On Access Warrants - Gas Safety And Electrical Inspection Access And The Implications Of New Guidance

Summary

You are likely to be aware that a significant development has occurred regarding the use of Environmental Protection Act 1990 ("EPA") powers by local authority landlords seeking access to residential properties for statutory safety inspections.

The Justices' Legal Advisers and Court Officer's Service ("JCS") issued urgent guidance to magistrates' courts on 31 July 2026 advising that courts should no longer issue warrants under the EPA to enable local authority landlords to gain entry for gas appliance inspections.

The guidance challenges a long-established practice adopted by many local authority landlords whereby EPA warrant powers were used to obtain access to properties where tenants had repeatedly refused entry for annual gas safety inspections. In some authorities, similar powers have also recently been relied upon to facilitate electrical safety inspections.

This development will undoubtedly have significant operational implications for landlords with large compliance programmes and could require a reassessment of enforcement and access strategies.

What has changed?

The JCS guidance states that magistrates should not issue warrants under Schedule 3 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for the purpose of inspecting gas appliances. Courts have now been advised that such applications should be refused.

The guidance arose following concerns raised by a local government lawyer and a subsequent review of the legal basis for such applications by the JCS.

Historically, many local authority landlords relied upon EPA warrant powers where tenants repeatedly denied access for annual gas safety inspections. Once access was obtained, inspections and any necessary servicing could be undertaken. The guidance now calls that practice into question.

Why does the JCS consider EPA warrants unlawful in this context?

In short, the guidance sets out that Local authorities cannot use statutory nuisance powers against themselves.

The rationale for EPA applications has often been that an uninspected gas appliance could amount to a statutory nuisance.

However, the JCS notes that Schedule 3 inspection powers sit within the wider statutory nuisance regime under Part III EPA 1990. The purpose of those inspections is to determine whether a statutory nuisance exists and, if so, whether an abatement notice should be served.

The guidance highlights that a local authority cannot serve an abatement notice on itself and therefore cannot utilise those powers for their intended statutory purpose in relation to its own housing stock.

The JCS further argues that local authority landlords are not, in any event, actually applying for warrants to investigate statutory nuisances with a view to serving an abatement notice.

Rather, the objective is to undertake gas safety inspections.

The guidance states that statutory entry powers must only be used for the purpose for which Parliament intended them and not for a collateral objective. It therefore concludes that using EPA powers to obtain access for gas servicing or inspection purposes is outside the statutory purpose of the legislation.

What about electrical inspections?

The JCS guidance specifically addresses gas inspections. However, the reasoning adopted by the JCS could be relevant wherever local authority landlords seek to rely on EPA warrant powers to gain access for other compliance purposes.

Where EPA warrants have recently been used to facilitate electrical inspection programmes, there is a risk that the same legal objections could be raised.

While the guidance does not expressly deal with electrical inspections, landlords should proceed cautiously and review their current approach to access enforcement. Any existing practices should be considered in light of the concerns raised by the JCS regarding statutory purpose and the proper scope of the warrant power. This is a legal risk assessment rather than a point expressly determined in the guidance.

Practical implications for social landlords

The guidance has the potential to create significant operational challenges with reduced ability to secure access through the magistrates' court process and the obvious consequence of increased use of county court proceedings.

In the absence of EPA warrants, landlords will need to consider alternative legal mechanisms.

The main option is to issue County Court Part 8 Proceedings seeking injunction relief for an order that the tenant allows access.

Key actions for landlords

Landlords should consider: