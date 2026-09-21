Deferred Consideration: Spreading Payment To Match Project Milestones

The previous structures in this series, option agreements, conditional contracts and land promotion agreements, all address the same fundamental problem: how to avoid committing the full land purchase price before planning permission is secured.

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The previous structures in this series, option agreements, conditional contracts and land promotion agreements, all address the same fundamental problem: how to avoid committing the full land purchase price before planning permission is secured.

Deferred consideration works differently, as the buyer acquires the land, but structures the payment so it’s made in stages over an agreed timeline rather than as a single sum on completion.

Development projects generate cash at predictable points, such as when planning permission is granted, when development finance is drawn down, when construction commences and when units are sold.

Traditional land purchase requires you to pay everything up front, before any of those cash-generating events have occurred. Deferred consideration aligns your payment obligations with your projected cash flow and spreads the cost across milestones where money is actually coming in to fund the payments.

In practice, a deferred consideration structure might involve an initial payment on completion of the land purchase, with further amounts tied to planning consent, commencement of development and sales of completed units.

The total consideration is agreed upfront, but the timing of payment is structured around the project timeline, rather than the convenience or wishes of the landowner. The landowner receives their money in full over the life of the project, so you’re not asking them to accept less, just simply to wait longer before receiving the total amount.

This distinction matters in the negotiation as landowners are often more receptive to deferred consideration than to options or conditional contracts, because they retain the security of a completed sale. In many arrangements, title passes to the developer on the initial completion and the outstanding consideration is typically secured against the land or the development by an appropriate security package, commonly including a legal charge.

The landowner is no longer exposed to planning risk, but they are extending credit to the developer and the arrangements need to reflect that properly.

Interest is often payable on the deferred amounts, either at a fixed rate or linked to a market benchmark, which compensates the landowner for the time value of money, whilst making the commercial proposition fairer.

The interest rate, the security arrangements and the consequences of default all need to be addressed clearly in the documentation. A landowner who agrees to defer consideration without adequate security is taking on real risk and if that risk isn’t properly priced, the deal is unlikely to survive legal scrutiny on their side.

For the developer, the key benefit is preserving cash for the development itself. The site is typically the largest single cost in any project and paying for it before planning is in place and before development finance is available creates a significant funding gap.

Deferred consideration reduces the capital required at the point of land acquisition, allowing more of your available resources to be directed toward professional fees, planning costs, enabling works and the early stages of development, without the pressure of having deployed everything on the land purchase.

The structure also offers flexibility that a single lump sum up front cannot. If the project takes longer than allowed for, or if planning conditions reduce the number of units approved and therefore the revenue the scheme generates, a milestone-based payment structure can accommodate that reality more gracefully than a fixed payment date.

Provisions allowing payment deferrals in defined circumstances, without triggering default, are worth building in from the outset.

There are also tax considerations to navigate, as SDLT on deferred consideration is generally calculated on the full amount agreed, payable upfront regardless of when the actual payments are made. Where consideration is contingent or uncertain, the SDLT rules provide mechanisms for later adjustment or deferral in certain circumstances, though the tax is still calculated against the maximum possible amount. Either way, the tax liability can arrive well ahead of the cash flow it relates to, which needs to be factored into your initial funding plan.

Deferred consideration works best where the landowner has some appetite for a longer-term relationship with the project and where the developer can offer credible security against the deferred amounts.

It is particularly useful in residential development where unit sales provide a clear and predictable cash flow against which payments can be structured. For SME developers, it can be the mechanism that makes a site financially viable without requiring either the full purchase price upfront or a more complex option or conditional arrangement. If you are considering a land acquisition and wondering how best to structure the payment terms, the experienced team here at Buckles can advise on the right approach for your project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.