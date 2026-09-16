Boundary Disputes In The Countryside: How Landowners Can Avoid Costly Litigation

Boundary disputes are among the most common cases encountered by agricultural litigation teams. A boundary is a line separating property. It doesn’t always physically exist, yet disagreements over its position can turn neighbours against each other, and the cost of resolving such disputes can quickly exceed the value of the land itself.

Why boundary disputes arise in rural settings

Boundary disputes are especially common in the countryside for several overlapping reasons.

Historical ambiguity is usually a key factor. Land Registry title plans only show ‘general boundaries’, meaning the red line is an approximation rather than a precise legal boundary and are sometimes taken from documents over 100 years old.

In addition, Ordnance Survey maps can be inaccurate by 0.3 tothree metres, with errors of up to 10 metres on some rural boundaries. Natural features also shift over time: hedgerows, ditches and streams can move through erosion, flooding and natural drift, creating uncertainty as to where a boundary actually lies.

Undocumented, informal agreements between neighbours can also cause difficulties. Handshake arrangements over fence positions or cultivation limits are rarely written down. However, the courts have confirmed that such agreements can still bind future owners (White v Alder [2025]).

Agricultural activities may also contribute to disputes. Ploughing and fencing can gradually alter the position of a boundary and, after 10 years’ occupation, adverse possession claims may arise.

The legal framework: a brief overview

Key legal principles include:

General boundaries rule: title plans are approximations, not definitive boundaries

title plans are approximations, not definitive boundaries Adverse possession: after 10 years’ occupation of registered land (12 years for unregistered land), an occupier can apply for ownership. The ‘reasonable belief’ condition is particularly relevant in boundary cases

after 10 years’ occupation of registered land (12 years for unregistered land), an occupier can apply for ownership. The ‘reasonable belief’ condition is particularly relevant in boundary cases Presumptions: the hedge and ditch rule places boundaries at the far edge of the ditch edge, while roads and non-tidal rivers are presumed to extend to the midpoint

the hedge and ditch rule places boundaries at the far edge of the ditch edge, while roads and non-tidal rivers are presumed to extend to the midpoint Boundary agreements: neighbours can agree where boundaries lie, even informally. White v Alder [2025] confirmed that such agreements bind future owners

neighbours can agree where boundaries lie, even informally. White v Alder [2025] confirmed that such agreements bind future owners Determined boundaries: landowners can apply to the Land Registry for a conclusive, formally fixed boundary.

Practical steps to prevent disputes

There are several measures landowners can take to reduce the risk of a dispute arising:

Commission a professional survey before any development, sale or tenancy renewal

Apply for a determined boundary where precision matters, such as before building near a boundary

Maintain clear physical boundaries and document any changes to fences or hedges

Record agreements in writing and consider registering them with the Land Registry

Retain historical evidence, including photographs, sale plans, title maps and estate records

Flag boundary issues during conveyancing rather than discovering them later.

Early intervention

If a dispute arises, early action is crucial.

Many boundary disputes stem from misunderstandings rather than bad faith, so an early conversation with your neighbour may resolve matters quickly. Jointly instructing a single surveyor can also help avoid a costly ‘battle of the experts’.

Mediation should be considered wherever possible, as it’s generally faster and significantly cheaper than court proceedings. You should also follow the Boundary Disputes Protocol, which is a voluntary, non-binding framework to assist with the resolution of these disputes, as a failure to engage in pre-action steps can result in adverse costs orders.

When litigation becomes unavoidable

If litigation becomes unavoidable, costs can be substantial. Mediated resolutions typically cost between £10,000 to £15,000, while court proceedings can range from £20,000 to more than £50,000. Courts will consider a wide range of evidence, including title deeds, photographs, maps, witness statements and expert reports.

Even where a party is successful, cost recovery is often limited, with only 60% to 70% of legal costs typically being recovered in the best case scenario. In addition, the available remedies may not always meet expectations, as courts may award compensation instead of ordering the removal of encroaching structures.

Key takeaways