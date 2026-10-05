Shared Ownership: Guidance for lenders, landlords and conveyancers – MHCLG update

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has published new guidance for lenders, landlords and conveyancers involved in Shared Ownership. The guidance applies to grant-funded Shared Ownership homes in England and replaces the previous Joint Shared Ownership Guidance.
The principal purpose of the guidance is not to introduce significant new policy. Rather, it brings together existing Homes England requirements, model lease provisions and established market practice into a single, accessible reference document. It is intended to provide greater consistency across the sector and to help those involved in Shared Ownership transactions and management understand how the various aspects of the regime operate in practice.
The guidance covers the key features of the current Shared Ownership model, including staircasing, the Initial Repair Period, Key Information Documents, designated protected areas, Older Persons Shared Ownership, sales and valuations, mortgage lender requirements and the management of arrears and possession cases. It also encourages consistency of approach across both grant-funded and non-grant-funded Shared Ownership schemes.
Whilst the guidance largely reflects existing requirements, it highlights the ongoing emphasis on transparency for purchasers and on collaborative working between landlords and lenders where shared owners experience financial difficulty. It also reflects the move away from Housing Act possession proceedings following the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 and the increased focus on early intervention and alternative solutions before possession action is considered.
Practical takeaway
For registered providers, lenders and conveyancers, the guidance is best viewed as a practical and educational resource rather than a statement of new policy. It provides a useful summary of the current Shared Ownership framework and is likely to become the primary reference point when questions arise about the operation of Shared Ownership schemes in practice.
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