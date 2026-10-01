Care Home Evictions: FAQs For Operators

Care home operators face complex legal and regulatory requirements when considering whether to terminate a resident's placement. This guidance examines the contractual, safeguarding, and capacity considerations...

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Care home operators may have genuine concerns about whether they can safely meet a resident’s needs, manage behaviour that affects others, address persistent non-payment, or respond to serious disruption caused by visitors. However, the legal and regulatory framework means that notice should only be served after the provider has identified the correct legal basis, reviewed the contract, assessed risk, considered capacity and best interests where relevant, and carefully documented the steps taken before reaching that decision.

The issue is becoming increasingly significant in light of the Government’s commitment to reform adult social care and develop a National Care Service. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced plans to accelerate the work of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care, strengthen adult safeguarding, improve workforce standards and pay, and create a more integrated relationship between social care, local authorities and the NHS. The direction of travel is towards greater scrutiny of care quality, continuity of care, discharge planning and the experience of people receiving care. Operators should therefore expect decisions relating to placement termination and resident moves to attract increasing regulatory, commissioning and public scrutiny.

This article is written for care home operators and managers. It highlights the key risk management issues that should be considered before serving notice, during any handover to a new placement, and if the decision is challenged.

1. Can a care home operator require a resident to leave?

A care home operator can bring a placement to an end in some circumstances, but it must identify the resident’s legal status, follow the contract if one applies, act reasonably, and give the correct notice. Depending on the arrangement, the Protection from Eviction Act 1977, the Housing Act 1988, consumer protection principles and regulatory obligations may all be relevant. Operators should not remove a resident, lock them out, or pressure them to leave without a lawful process, as doing so may create civil, criminal and regulatory exposure.

2. When might serving notice be appropriate?

Serving notice may be appropriate where the operator has a clear, evidence-based reason and has considered whether the issue can be managed by care planning, risk assessment, family engagement, professional input or reasonable adjustments before termination is pursued.

Common examples include where the home can no longer meet the resident’s assessed needs, there are serious or persistent risks to staff or other residents, significant fee arrears have accrued, visitors have repeatedly caused serious disruption, or the home is closing, losing registration or materially changing its service.

3. What notice should an operator give?

Operators should check the resident’s agreement, funding arrangements and occupation status before serving notice. A 28-day notice period is commonly used where the resident occupies under a licence, but the contract may require longer. If the resident has exclusive possession of a particular room and the arrangement has the characteristics of a tenancy, a different notice route may be required. The notice should be clear, correctly addressed, served in accordance with the agreement, and supported by contemporaneous records explaining the reason for termination.

4. Can an operator remove a resident immediately?

Immediate removal should be treated as exceptional. If there is urgent safeguarding, clinical or safety concern, the operator should involve the local authority, NHS professionals, safeguarding teams and, where relevant, family members, attorneys, deputies or advocates. Even in urgent cases, the operator should record the risk, the alternatives considered, the capacity or best interests analysis where relevant, and why any proposed move is safe and proportionate.

5. What should operators do before serving notice?

Before notice is served, operators should undertake a comprehensive review of the resident’s file. Key documents include the resident agreement, pre-admission assessment, care plans, risk assessments, incident records, complaints correspondence, fee arrears history, best interests records, professional advice and notes of meetings with the resident or their representatives.

Operators should also consider their obligations under the Equality Act 2010 and whether any disability, cognitive impairment, mental health condition or communication need may have contributed to the issues being relied upon. Evidence that reasonable adjustments, specialist input and alternative interventions have been considered may assist in reducing the risk of challenge.

Given the Government’s stated intention to strengthen adult safeguarding arrangements and place greater emphasis on person-centred, integrated care, operators should ensure the file demonstrates that all reasonable alternatives to termination were considered before notice was served.

6. What if the resident is funded by the local authority?

Where the local authority arranged or funds the placement, the operator should involve it at an early stage. The authority may need to reassess needs, consider alternative placements, review risk and coordinate a safe transition.

As social care reforms continue to focus on closer integration between social care services and the NHS, providers should work proactively with commissioners, local authorities, discharge teams and healthcare professionals to minimise the risk of unmet needs, delayed transfers of care or unsafe discharge arrangements. Notice should not be treated solely as a contractual issue but as a continuity of care issue requiring coordinated planning.

7. What if the resident pays privately?

Self-funding arrangements still require care with contract terms, consumer rights, notice and safe transition planning. If needs have changed, the operator should consider whether a local authority assessment, NHS continuing healthcare assessment, family meeting or professional review is needed before the placement ends.

8. What if the resident lacks capacity?

If the resident lacks capacity to decide where to live, the operator should ensure that any decision is approached through the Mental Capacity Act framework. This may require consultation with family, attorneys, deputies, advocates and professionals, a documented best interests process, and consideration of whether Court of Protection input is needed in a disputed or high-risk case.

9. How can operators reduce the risk of challenge?

The strongest protection is a clear paper trail. Operators should ensure that contracts are up to date, notice clauses are clear, residents and representatives are consulted where appropriate, concerns are raised early, alternatives are explored, and the reasons for notice are evidenced. The file should show that the provider has considered person-centred care, safe care and treatment, proportionality, capacity, safeguarding and continuity of care before deciding to terminate the placement.

Conclusion

For operators, serving notice is not simply an operational decision. It is a significant legal, regulatory and safeguarding risk point that should be planned, evidenced and managed carefully from the outset.

The key is to identify the correct legal route, check the contract and occupation status, involve the appropriate professionals, document capacity and safeguarding considerations, consider Equality Act obligations, and ensure a safe and well-planned transition before the placement ends.

The Government’s proposed reforms to adult social care, including the development of a National Care Service, greater integration with NHS services, strengthened safeguarding expectations and enhanced workforce standards, are likely to increase scrutiny of decisions affecting continuity of care and resident wellbeing. While these reforms do not currently alter the legal process for serving notice, they reinforce the importance of person-centred decision-making, transparent record keeping and collaborative discharge planning.

Handled well, notice can be served in a way that protects residents, staff, other service users and the provider. Handled badly, it can lead to allegations of unlawful eviction, safeguarding failures, discrimination claims, complaints, enforcement action and avoidable reputational harm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.