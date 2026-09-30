Attention Landlords: The New National Property Database Is Coming

The government has announced the introduction of a new national landlord registration scheme, marking another significant step in the ongoing reform of the private rented sector under the Renters’ Rights Act 2025. Whilst clearly intended to provide additional protection for tenants, the Database will also help responsible landlords distinguish themselves from rogue operators who fail to meet required standards.

Under the draft Private Rented Sector Database Regulations 2026, residential landlords in England will be required to register their rental properties through a new online service called ‘Register your rental property’.

For many landlords, this will represent one of the most significant new compliance requirements in recent years.

What is the aim of the new registration scheme?

The new registration scheme is intended to create a national database of privately rented properties and their landlords. According to the government, the aim is to improve transparency in the sector, help local authorities identify non-compliant landlords more quickly and give tenants greater confidence when choosing where to rent.

The phased regional rollout will begin in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026, before extending across the rest of England over the following 12 months and reaching London on 15 July 2027. Registration will become mandatory as the scheme is introduced in each region.

Once the registration goes live, the landlord has three months to comply with the regulations. Failure to register may result in significant sanctions, so landlords who are required to do so should ensure compliance without delay. Potential consequences include financial penalties of up to £40,000, rent repayment orders, and restrictions on a landlord’s ability to recover possession of their property.

The government has indicated that local authorities will be able to access the information held on the register, making it easier to identify landlords who are not complying with their legal obligations.

Landlords and letting agents are expected to be required to display registration numbers on rental property advertisements. This means prospective tenants may be able to verify that a property and landlord have been properly registered before entering into a tenancy.

The database

Landlords will be required to register both themselves (under a landlord entry) with a separate dwelling entry for every rental property they own. An annual registration fee of £65 per property will apply according to the draft regulations.

A link to the proposed government registration portal and details of the registration process will be released nearer to 15 December 2026, when the scheme is due to launch.

The obligation to register rests with the landlord (or the personal representative of a deceased landlord, a donee of a power of attorney or a trustee in bankruptcy) and letting agents are not permitted to register on their behalf. That said, agents may be able to assist landlords with the registration process. The government has indicated that further guidance will be issued for letting agents and property managers, setting out what information they can submit on behalf of landlords and the process for doing so.

Landlords must ensure that the information and documents contained within their active landlord registration remain accurate and up to date. If any information changes, or any document expires or otherwise becomes out of date, the registration must be updated within 28 days of the change or the document becoming outdated.

Each registration remains valid for 12 months and must be renewed annually. If a renewal is not completed, the registration will become inactive.

What information will need to be provided?

When registering a property on the Private Rented Sector Database, landlords will be required to provide information about themselves, the property, any tenancy in place, and the property’s compliance with key safety requirements.

To help landlords prepare, the detailed guidance setting out the information that must be provided is set out in schedules 2 and 3 of the draft regulations.

While the information requirements are extensive, much of the information will be readily available from existing tenancy agreements, compliance records and property management files.

What should landlords be doing now?

Although the registration requirements are not yet in force, landlords can begin preparing now. Property records and ownership information should be reviewed to ensure they are accurate and up to date. Landlords should also check that statutory compliance obligations, such as safety and licensing requirements, are being properly documented.

From 15 December 2026, landlords may register any of their properties on the database, even if the registration requirements are not yet applicable in the relevant region. This allows landlords to register in advance of the regulations taking effect locally.

How we can help

As the regulations are currently in draft form, some aspects of the registration regime may change before the scheme is fully implemented. We are monitoring these changes closely and can advise landlords, portfolio investors and letting agents on the practical implications of the regulations and the database requirements. If you require further information, please contact your usual Wedlake Bell adviser.