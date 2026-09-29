Across The Severn: The Quiet Split In English And Welsh Property Law

England and Wales share a legal jurisdiction, but their property laws have quietly diverged over the past decade through devolved powers. From distinct tax systems and rental regulations to separate planning frameworks and renewable energy consenting regimes, the practical differences now span everything from transaction deadlines to pet policies, creating real consequences for anyone working across the border.

It would be reasonable to assume that property law in England and Wales is, well, the law of England and Wales. The two countries share a legal jurisdiction, the Law of Property Act 1925 still underpins land ownership in both, and for a long time the differences were largely academic.

But the Senedd’s devolved powers over housing, planning and certain taxes have been busy, and over the past decade or so a growing list of practical divergences has emerged that anyone dealing with property on both sides of the border really ought to know about.

Watch the Tax: It’s Not the Same System

Perhaps the most immediately noticeable distinction is in how land transactions are taxed. Wales has its own Land Transaction Tax (‘LTT’), governed by the Welsh Revenue Authority, which replaced Stamp Duty Land Tax (‘SDLT’) back in 2018. The two regimes differ in rates, thresholds, calculation methods and filing requirements, so it is not simply a case of a different name on the same paperwork.

One detail worth flagging in particular: the filing and payment window in Wales is 30 days from the effective date of a transaction, compared with just 14 days in England. Getting these confused is an easy mistake to make, but one that can lead to late-filing penalties, interest charges and the kind of administrative headaches nobody needs.

It is also worth noting that first-time buyer relief does not exist in Wales. Instead, Wales applies a higher nil-rate threshold on residential transactions generally, so the benefit extends to all buyers regardless of whether they already own a home.

For those dealing with property that straddles the border (a farm, say, that has the good fortune to span both countries), the transaction must be split for tax purposes, with the purchase price apportioned accordingly and separate returns submitted to each revenue authority. Perfectly doable, but it does reward careful handling.

Renting: The Rules Have Diverged Significantly

Housing law is another area where the two countries have, quietly but decisively, gone their own way.

In Wales, the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 introduced a wholesale overhaul, replacing traditional tenancies with a new system of “occupation contracts.” Tenants (or “contract holders,” as they are now known) benefit from written contracts setting out their rights, longer no-fault notice periods (six months, up from two), and stronger protections against eviction.

England, meanwhile, has been through its own transformation. Since 1 May 2026, private landlords can no longer create new assured shorthold tenancies (‘ASTs’), with existing ASTs automatically converting into assured periodic tenancies. The well-known section 21 “no fault” eviction route has been abolished, and landlords must now rely on specific legal grounds (such as needing to sell or move in), typically with four months’ notice.

What makes this particularly interesting is that the two countries have, in some respects, landed in opposite places. Wales still permits no-fault evictions with a standard six-month notice and no reason required, while England has done away with them entirely. England has also banned rental bidding, capped rent in advance at one month and limited rent increases to once a year, none of which Wales currently mirrors.

Planning: Increasingly Separate Frameworks

Planning is perhaps the area of greatest divergence between the two countries, and it is one that can genuinely catch people out.

The Town and Country Planning Act 1990 remains the shared foundation, but the operational frameworks sitting on top of it has moved further and further apart. Wales now has its own suite of legislation (including the Planning (Wales) Act 2015 and the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024), along with distinct policy documents such as Planning Policy Wales and a series of Technical Advice Notes.

A few of the more notable differences are worth highlighting:

Use classes: Wales retains the older 1987 use classes order, meaning specific permission is needed to change between uses. England’s broad “use class E” combines various commercial, business and service uses, allowing switching between them without planning permission.

Wales retains the older 1987 use classes order, meaning specific permission is needed to change between uses. England’s broad “use class E” combines various commercial, business and service uses, allowing switching between them without planning permission. Sustainable drainage (SuDS): In Wales, SuDS approval from the local authority is compulsory before construction begins on sites of 100 square metres or more. England has historically applied a higher threshold and relied more on policy encouragement, though this is tightening.

In Wales, SuDS approval from the local authority is compulsory before construction begins on sites of 100 square metres or more. England has historically applied a higher threshold and relied more on policy encouragement, though this is tightening. The Welsh language: National planning policy in Wales requires the impact on the Welsh language to be considered in planning decisions in certain areas, and there is no equivalent requirement in England.

National planning policy in Wales requires the impact on the Welsh language to be considered in planning decisions in certain areas, and there is no equivalent requirement in England. Major infrastructure: Wales has introduced its own unified consenting process for significant infrastructure projects under the 2024 Act, creating a “one-stop shop” that operates separately from England’s nationally significant infrastructure projects (‘NSIP’) regime.

Pets, Benefits and Discrimination

This one tends to surprise people. In England, landlords must not unreasonably refuse a request to keep pets, and they cannot discriminate against tenants with children or those receiving benefits. Wales has similar anti-discrimination protections in place, but there is no equivalent obligation on landlords when it comes to pets. So, if you are a Welsh tenant hoping to move in with your corgi (a fittingly Welsh breed, whatever the Palace may suggest), you may find a rather different conversation ahead of you.

Common Land: Same Act, Different Rules

The Commons Act 2006 is a good illustration of how shared legislation can play out quite differently in practice. In Wales, communities can still register town and village greens on the basis of 20 years of uninterrupted recreational use, and landowners can deposit statements to halt that process. In England, the Growth and Infrastructure Act 2013 made registering new greens considerably harder where land has already been earmarked for development.

The differences extend to restricted works on common land (such as fencing or surfacing), where England allows certain automatic exceptions and Wales generally requires formal consent. Wales has also rolled out broader, more standardised routes for correcting historical mistakes on the commons register, whereas in England this remains limited to specific “pioneer areas.”

Renewable Energy: Separate Consenting Regimes

For those involved in renewable energy projects, this is another area where the two countries have carved out distinct approaches. In England, major projects are governed by the NSIP regime under the Planning Act 2008. Wales, however, has moved away from this model entirely. Under the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024, a new unified consenting process for significant infrastructure projects came into effect in December 2025, bringing major energy, transport, waste and water developments under a single unified consenting process.

The Takeaway

None of this is to suggest that dealing with property in Wales is impossibly complex. It is, however, a reminder that the days of treating “the law of England and Wales” as a single, uniform proposition are increasingly behind us. From tax deadlines and tenancy structures to planning applications and common land, the details matter, and getting them wrong can be costly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.