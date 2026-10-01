The Week That Was - 18 September 2026

Welcome to the week that was, a round-up of key events in the construction sector over the last seven days.

Heathrow's third runway to create 5,000 apprenticeships and training opportunities

The major London airport has launched an Infrastructure Skills Council, tasked with investigating how major construction projects in the UK can provide more opportunities for young people not in education, employment or training.

The Infrastructure Skills Council, co-chaired by former education secretary Lord Blunkett, will see trade unions, training providers, contractors, and colleges hold four regional meetings throughout the UK, to identify possible routes for young people to start a career in construction, engineering and infrastructure.

Alan Milburn, a government youth employment advisor, commented "major projects like Heathrow's expansion have the potential to make a real difference by connecting young people who need jobs to opportunities, skills and experience that can change the course of their lives."

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First contractors named for construction of Universal's £5bn Bedford theme park and resort

A former Kempston Hardwick brickworks site purchased by Comcast NBCUniversal is under construction to become a major theme park and resort. Universal anticipate the main five-year construction programme to cost £5bn, with Universal also committing £1.3bn towards supporting road, rail and local infrastructure.

Universal has confirmed 23 firms have now been appointed to support the 5-year project, with firms including Bovis, Galliford Try, Morgan Sindall, Careys, Sir Robert McAlpine, Wates and Winvic being awarded portions of the works.

The site will become Universal's first branded theme park and resort in Europe and will include several themed lands, major rides and attractions, along with a 500-room hotel. Universal estimates the development will bring £50bn of economic benefit and support 20,000 jobs during the construction phase, along with 8,000 direct jobs once the park becomes operational in 2031.

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Initial phase of £2bn York Central development approved

McLaren has secured approval for the first phase of the £2bn York Central scheme. The joint venture between McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs during the construction period, with the development spanning 110 acres across the city centre.

Works include the development of 1,014 mixed-tenure homes and a seven-storey office building with a largely timber frame. Site investigations are due to start imminently, with phase one completion anticipated in 2030. The approved package also includes a hotel, retail and leisure space and a new entrance to York station.

More can be found through this article.

OCU reports record growth as revenue reaches £1bn

Energy and utilities infrastructure contractor OCU Group has reported annual revenue of over £1bn for the first time, and a 38% increase in operating profit, in its 2026 annual report. Adjusted operating profit was £136.1m for the year ending 30 April 2026, up 37.7% from £98.9m in FY25.

The contractor cited strong demand for electricity networks, driven by data centres and growing digital connectivity requirements.

The results follow strategic investments in strengthening its capabilities in energy and infrastructure markets, including the acquisition over the last year of All Energy Contracting, UK heat networks specialist Valmech, and Australian businesses Pilecom and Bam Bam. The deals reflect OCU's international expansion into renewable energy and power infrastructure markets across Australia and New Zealand.

The report can be found here.

TCC guidance on pre-action disclosure for overseas documents

On 3 September 2026, the TCC handed down Judgment in Ebert v Ferrari SpA [2026] EWHC 2279 (TCC) (Ebert) in which Justice O'Farrell confirmed that section 33(2) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 did not confer the Court with jurisdiction to order an overseas respondent to provide pre-action disclosure of documents which were housed outside the jurisdiction.

Ebert provides further guidance to Court users and provides clarity on the question of overseas documents which was left open in the Court of Appeal's earlier decision of Gorbachev v Guriev [2022] EWCA Civ 1270 in which the Court held that section 33(2) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 permitted pre-action disclosure against an overseas respondent in respect of documents held within the jurisdiction.

Read the full decision here.

Cambridgeshire's proposed £150M busway receives Minster approval

The slated Cambourne to Cambridge guided busway has completed the planning and statutory consent stage and is understood to have moved to the construction procurement stage. This follows a public inquiry between September and November 2025 and the Planning Inspectorate recommending approval of the scheme in June 2026.

Planning documents obtained by Construction News are said to indicate the construction contract is valued at £150M excluding VAT. Construction work is expected to commence in January 2027 and to be completed in December 2030.

Read the full article here.

With thanks to Hannah Kendall, Kasia Ginders, Frankie Bajaj and Ryan Loney