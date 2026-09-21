Overage Agreements Help Reduce Initial Purchase Price Risk

Every negotiation concerning development land always involves an element of uncertainty about what the site will ultimately be worth. The landowner wants to be paid for the potential they believe the land holds and the developer wants the price to reflect the risk they’re taking on to realise that potential.

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Every negotiation concerning development land always involves an element of uncertainty about what the site will ultimately be worth. The landowner wants to be paid for the potential they believe the land holds and the developer wants the price to reflect the risk they’re taking on to realise that potential.

Overage agreements are one of the most widely used mechanisms for bridging that gap. They allow both parties to reach an agreement at a lower initial price whilst providing the landowner a share of the uplift in value, if the development performs well.

The structure is relatively straightforward, with the land sold at an agreed price, typically below what the landowner might hope to achieve if planning permission were already in place or if market conditions improved.

In return for the lower price, the landowner retains the right to receive additional payments, known as overage, if certain trigger events occur within a specified period. The trigger events are usually the receipt of specified planning permission, the start of development, the sale of completed units above a threshold value, or another agreed event.

For the developer, the benefit is a lower entry price, since you’re paying less upfront by sharing future value. In cash-flow terms, this reduces the capital required at acquisition and lowers risk exposure during the planning phase, since a smaller sum is at stake if planning is refused or delayed.

If the planning outcome is strong and the market holds or improves, you pay the overage and the deal delivers for both parties. If it doesn’t, you’ve limited your downside.

For the landowner, overage provides participation in the value they believe exists, yet the market doesn’t recognise. Rather than accepting a lower offer now and watching a developer make significant returns, they retain a contractual right to share in those returns if and when they materialise. It’s a way of selling today while keeping a stake in tomorrow.

The calculation mechanism is where overage arrangements become complex and where careful drafting by experienced specialists is essential. You need to define precisely what triggers the overage obligation, how the additional payment is calculated, what deductions are permitted against gross receipts before the overage percentage is applied and over what period the obligation runs.

Deductible costs are a particular flashpoint, as the developer will want to deduct build costs, professional fees, finance costs and sales costs before calculating the overage. The landowner will want those deductions limited or clearly defined to prevent the overage from being eroded by costs they cannot control or verify.

Agreed cost schedules, audit rights and caps on certain categories of expenditure are all tools that experienced advisers use to make these arrangements work in practice for landowners.

The overage period also requires thought, as landowners will typically push for lengthy periods, sometimes twenty or even thirty years, to capture value across multiple planning iterations and market cycles.

Developers typically want shorter periods that give certainty about when their obligation ends. A reasonable compromise usually reflects the realistic timeframe within which the development is expected to be completed, with a clear end date. The agreement will also include provisions addressing what happens if planning is delayed due to circumstances outside the developer’s control.

Once the overage period expires without a trigger event occurring, the parties’ overage obligations will usually come to an end, subject to the terms of the agreement.

As the landowner is selling their land and losing direct control of it, they need confidence that the overage will actually be paid if triggered. A restriction on the title that prevents further disposal of the land without the overage obligation being met is a common approach. Some arrangements also involve a legal charge securing the estimated overage liability.

Overage works best where there is genuine uncertainty about planning outcomes or future values, with both parties accepting that the current price doesn’t fully reflect the land’s potential. It’s a mechanism built on shared interest in a good outcome rather than an adversarial negotiation over a fixed sum. When the drafting reflects that spirit, overage can unlock transactions that would otherwise stall over a price gap neither party is willing to close.

As the final mechanism in this series, overage is perhaps the most flexible of all the structures we’ve explored. It can be used alongside option agreements, conditional contracts, or deferred consideration to create layered arrangements that address multiple aspects of planning and commercial risk simultaneously.

For SME developers, that flexibility is worth understanding, since the right combination of mechanisms, rather than any single structure, is often what makes a challenging site viable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.