Planning, Pipelines And The Limits Of Planning Conditions

The decision in Shell Chemicals UK Ltd and Shell UK Limited against Scottish Ministers is an important planning law decision which explores the relationship between planning controls, private property rights and other regulations.

The decision concerns an appeal against the grant of planning permission for Hodge Plant Limited to extend and extract aggregates from Duneaton Quarry in South Lanarkshire and remove the previous planning condition requiring relocation of the North West Ethylene Pipeline. The pipeline is a major hazard pipeline which runs from Grangemouth to Stanlow and is operated by Shell.

Planning permission for extension of the quarry was granted in November 2022 and was subject to conditions including:

Condition 41 – the pipeline was to be relocated out with the site boundary prior to the extension of the quarry and all required authorisations from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) for that relocation were to be submitted for written confirmation by the planning authority.

Condition 43 – the developer was obliged to obtain written confirmation from Shell UK that the predicted vibration levels were within parameters acceptable to them.

Hodge Plant Limited later applied under section 42 of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997 to vary these conditions. After an appeal the Reporter removed the requirement for prior relocation of the pipeline and replaced the vibration condition with a differently worded condition. Shell challenged that decision before the Inner House of the Court of Session.

Was a Planning Condition Necessary?

Planning Circular 4/1998 provides that all conditions require to be necessary, relevant to planning, relevant to the development to be permitted, enforceable, precise and reasonable in all other respects. At consideration was whether a planning condition would duplicate the effect of other controls which would be unnecessary and unreasonable.

Shell argued that relocation of the pipeline before development commenced was essential to protect public safety and that this outcome could only be secured through a planning condition. The reporter disagreed.

He concluded that public safety was already being protected through a combination of:

the Pipelines Safety Regulations;

the Quarries Regulations;

HSE oversight and enforcement powers; and

private rights and obligations contained within the deed of servitude between the parties.

In dismissing the challenge, the Inner House held that this was a conclusion that the reporter was entitled to reach and that there was no error of law in determining that the planning condition was unnecessary.

Why the Decision Matters

The judgment reinforces an important point that is sometimes overlooked in planning disputes: the planning system is not intended to duplicate regulatory controls that already exist elsewhere.

Developers often face requests for planning conditions dealing with matters that are already regulated by other statutory regimes, including:

health and safety legislation;

environmental permitting;

roads and transport regulation;

building standards; and

utility and infrastructure control regimes.

This decision confirms that where those regimes already provide effective safeguards, decision-makers can legitimately conclude that additional planning conditions are unnecessary.

Private Rights Are Not Necessarily Planning Matters

An interesting aspect of the dispute was the existence of a deed of servitude regulating the relationship between Shell and the quarry operator.

The parties' private agreement contained mechanisms governing development activity near the pipeline and potentially restricting extraction within protected areas.

The judgment therefore serves as a reminder that planning permission and private property rights operate within separate legal frameworks, even where they affect the same development project.

What About NPF4?

Shell also argued that the removal of the pipeline relocation condition failed to comply with Policy 18 of National Planning Framework 4, which requires impacts on infrastructure to be mitigated.

The court rejected that argument. Importantly, the court confirmed that mitigation does not always require the imposition of a planning condition. Where another statutory regime adequately manages risk and protects infrastructure, that may itself be sufficient mitigation for planning policy purposes.

Summary

The Inner House's decision is a helpful reminder that planning permission does not exist in isolation. Development projects frequently sit alongside environmental regulation, health and safety controls, utility regimes and private property rights. The court's judgment recognises that where those parallel systems already provide effective safeguards, planning conditions should not be used simply to duplicate them.

For developers, landowners and infrastructure operators, the practical message is clear: when disputes arise over planning conditions, it is worth considering not only the planning merits of the issue but also what protections are already provided by the wider regulatory framework. In the right circumstances, those existing controls may be enough.