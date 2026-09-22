Flow-down Drafting: More Than Just A Back-to-back Exercise

Back-to-back drafting is a familiar feature of construction contracting where the contractor accepts an obligation under the main contract and seeks to pass it down to the subcontractor responsible for that part of the works. On paper, this looks like the answer but, in practice, it is often only the start of the risk analysis.

Why back-to-back is not always enough

Anyone who regularly negotiates subcontracts will be familiar with the flow-down exercise. The main contract contains a risk, obligation or liability position. The contractor wants the subcontract to mirror it, so that responsibility sits with the party carrying out the relevant work.

This approach is entirely understandable as contractors need to protect their upstream position, particularly where the main contract has already been agreed or where there is limited scope to reopen the risk allocation with the employer. This is often the reality on large infrastructure projects, frameworks and public sector procurements.

However, a risk transferred on paper is not always a risk properly managed in practice. The key question is not simply whether the obligation can be drafted into the subcontract. It is whether the subcontractor is able to understand, price, insure and manage the risk if it materialises.

The practical limits of flow-down drafting

In practice, many risks can be flowed down, at least as a matter of drafting. If the package is attractive enough, the price is right or there is the prospect of repeat work, subcontractors may accept significant obligations. If they resist, the point may simply move back up the contractual chain and return with the message that the upstream position is not changing.

This does not mean the issue has disappeared as a subcontractor may agree to broad indemnities, extensive design obligations, fitness-for-purpose wording or provisions lifted directly from the main contract. From a drafting perspective, the contractor may have achieved a neat back-to-back position but, from a risk-management perspective, the more difficult question is whether the subcontractor is actually equipped to carry that exposure.

For example, a contractor may be required to warrant that a particular performance outcome will be achieved and may seek to pass that obligation down to a specialist subcontractor. The wording may be capable of being flowed down. However, does the subcontractor’s insurance respond to that obligation? Has the risk been priced? Is the outcome within the subcontractor’s control? Is the subcontractor’s liability package aligned with the scale of the exposure?

Why this matters for contractors and subcontractors

For contractors, the point is that a back-to-back subcontract does not necessarily create a risk-free position. It may establish a contractual route of recovery but this route is only as valuable as the subcontractor’s ability to perform the obligation or meet the liability. Financial standing, insurance arrangements, security packages and practical control over the relevant risk all matter.

For subcontractors, the issue is equally important. Upstream wording should not be accepted simply because it appears in the main contract. The right questions are whether the obligation relates to the subcontractor’s scope, whether it is insurable, whether it can be priced and whether any liability cap or exclusion package properly reflects the risk being assumed.

This is particularly important on frameworks and repeat call-off arrangements. A risk profile that appears manageable on a single package can become much more significant when repeated across a wider programme of works. The cumulative exposure may look very different from the risk assumed on day one.

Practical points to consider

There is no single answer to what good flow-down drafting looks like. However, before flowing down or accepting an upstream obligation, contractors and subcontractors should consider the following:

Understand the risk : why is the obligation included and what is it intended to protect against?

: why is the obligation included and what is it intended to protect against? Check control : does the subcontractor have practical control over the circumstances that could give rise to the risk?

: does the subcontractor have practical control over the circumstances that could give rise to the risk? Test insurability : will the subcontractor’s insurance respond if the risk materialises?

: will the subcontractor’s insurance respond if the risk materialises? Consider pricing : has the risk been properly priced, or is it being assumed without any commercial allowance?

: has the risk been properly priced, or is it being assumed without any commercial allowance? Review liability : are the caps, exclusions and indemnities appropriate for the nature and value of the package?

: are the caps, exclusions and indemnities appropriate for the nature and value of the package? Think about recoverability : if the risk materialises, is the subcontractor realistically able to meet the exposure?

: if the risk materialises, is the subcontractor realistically able to meet the exposure? Look at cumulative exposure: does the same risk repeat across a framework, programme or series of call-offs?

Final thought

Flow-down drafting remains an important part of construction contracting. However, successful drafting should not be measured only by whether the main contract position has been replicated in the subcontract. The better question is whether the risk has landed with a party that can understand it, price it, insure it and manage it.

A risk successfully transferred on paper does not necessarily mean it has been effectively managed in practice. As main contracts become increasingly bespoke and obligations continue to move down the supply chain, this distinction matters more than ever.