Rental Reform: What The Renters' Rights Act 2025 Means For Tenancies

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces major reforms to England's private rented sector, with the main changes coming into force on 1 May 2026.

Conversion of Tenancies and the End of Section 21

From 1 May 2026, there will be one of the biggest shifts in Landlord and Tenant law in decades. Key provisions of The Renters' Rights Act 2025 come into force, bringing with them the abolition of Section 21 "no fault" evictions and re-shaping the landscape of renting as we know it. For landlords this is not just a policy tweak, it is a fundamental reset in terms of how possession can be gained and how tenancies will be navigated going forwards.

All existing Assured Shorthold Tenancies (ASTs) will automatically convert into Assured Periodic Tenancies (APTs), these are rolling, monthly agreements with no fixed term. All pre-agreed options to renew or break provisions are rendered invalid.

The abolition of Section 21 "no fault" evictions marks a dramatic turning point in the rental world. It means that landlords will no longer be able to end a tenancy without being able to qualify under one of the specific grounds stated in the new law, which are listed below.

Grounds for Possession and New Operational Challenges

Landlords will still be able to reclaim their property when they can evidence one of those legitimate reasons under The Renters' Rights Act 2025, ensuring that genuine needs for possession remain protected, although all of these grounds have different notice periods and it remains to be seen how the system will work in practice.

Landlords are about to step into a much more heavily regulated era of property management, which might be especially difficult where a landlord's plans change. For example, if you terminate a tenancy on the grounds of sale, but then due to market conditions can't find a buyer, you are prevented from re-letting the property for 12 months after expiry of the termination notice.

Rent Increases, Pets and Tenant‑Focused Protections

Rent increases under the new regime are also strictly controlled. An annual increase may be proposed, but there is a statutory process to agree such increases, with formal notices and evidence of market comparables required, and disagreements as to the increase to be settled via the First Tier Tribunal, and there is some market concern that the Tribunal will become quickly overwhelmed with cases, since the increase is not backdated in the event of a disagreement about the figure, so there's every incentive for a tenant to see the review clogged up in the system for as long as possible!

Tenants will also benefit from provisions in The Renters' Rights Act 2025 allowing greater flexibility on whether they are permitted to keep pets in the property, with very limited grounds on which a landlord may refuse a request to allow a pet (e.g. head lease restrictions or severe allergies).

The Act retains little of the old flexibility, it replaces it with a system that's heavily tenant-focussed, and built to give tenants clarity, confidence and control.

If you are a landlord, below are some of the things that you should be doing in readiness for the impending changes:

Review tenancy agreements Fixed terms end automatically, and the tenancy continues month to month with no end date. Tenants do not need to sign new agreements. You should ensure clauses are clear, enforceable, and aligned with the new regime. Learn new possession grounds Section 21 abolished; Section 8 becomes primary route (see below). Plan ahead for sales or family occupation If you anticipate needing possession for these reasons, consider timing and strategy now and take new notice periods into account. Understand the new notice periods and evidential requirements These will differ from the current Section 21 process (see below). Improve record‑keeping This will be important for evidencing possession claims. Update internal processes Letting agents and self‑managing landlords should refresh templates, workflows, and communication practices. Review rent increase procedures Familiarise yourself with the new processes for review and ensure that you keep evidence of comparable rents where that's available to you. Monitor later phases Phase 2 will be introduced in late 2026 and phase 3 will follow.

Below are some of the key grounds a landlord can rely on to regain possession under Section 8:

Ground 1 - Landlord or close family moving in

Ground 1A - Selling the property

Ground 8 - Serious or persistent rent arrears

Ground 12 - General Breach of Tenancy

Ground 14 -Anti‑Social Behaviour

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.