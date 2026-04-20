Latest Developments — Renters’ Rights Act 2025

The UK government has released comprehensive guidance on the Renters' Rights Act, detailing sweeping changes to the private rental sector that take effect May 1, 2026. Landlords face new obligations including mandatory information sheets for tenants, elimination of fixed-term tenancies in favor of rolling agreements, and the abolition of no-fault evictions through section 21 notices. These reforms fundamentally reshape the landlord-tenant relationship, introducing stricter rent review procedures, expanded t

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The government has now released The Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026 (the “Information Sheet”), which summarises the changes that tenants in the private rented sector can expect to see coming into effect on 1 May 2026. This is the latest in a string of publications preparing the private rented sector for substantial changes. A copy of the Information Sheet can be found here: The Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026.

Landlords and their letting agents must provide the Information Sheet to their tenants by 31 May 2026, in hard copy or attached as a PDF to an email. This applies if the tenancy is:

An assured or assured shorthold tenancy

Was created before 1 May 2006

Has a wholly or partly written record of terms (including a written tenancy agreement)

The Information Sheet shouldn’t be sent where an existing agreement is entirely verbal; or to any lodgers, but a copy must be given to every tenant named on the tenancy agreement. An important point to note here is that emailing or texting a link to the PDF will not be valid. The exact PDF copy must be downloaded and sent accordingly. Failing to provide the Information Sheet where it ought to be provided could result in being fined up to £7,000.

Serving Notice for Possession Before 1 May 2026

Landlords can still serve a notice seeking possession (either under section 8 or section 21 of the Housing Act 1988) before 1 May 2026, in which case the new rules and changes outlined below will not apply.

Changes to Fixed Terms

After 1 May 2026, it will no longer be possible for assured tenancy agreements to have a fixed term or set end date. All tenancies will automatically become rolling tenancies, traditionally known as “periodic tenancies”. If any such tenancy already has an end date, it will no longer apply. As such, all tenancies previously known as assured shorthold tenancies will be called assured periodic tenancies going forward from 1 May 2026.

All such tenancies will continue on a rolling basis until:

Mutual agreement between the parties to end the tenancy

The tenant serves notice to end the tenancy

The landlord serves notice to end the tenancy providing a valid legal reason

Rent Review

Any existing rent review clauses included in existing tenancies will no longer apply after 1 May 2026. Landlords must now follow the process outlined in section 13 of the Housing Act 1988 in order to increase the rent.

This will mean the rent can only be increased once per year, and at least two months’ notice will need to be given (using Form 4A) in order for the proposed rent increase to take effect.

It is also important to note that any rent increase cannot be higher than the open market rate, otherwise this can be challenged by the tenant at the First-tier Tribunal.

Ending the Tenancy as the Landlord

Landlords will no longer be able to serve a section 21 notice to terminate a tenancy on or after 1 May 2026, even if the existing tenancy allows for this. Landlords will need to serve a section 8 notice with a valid legal reason for eviction, which are referred to as grounds for possession. Relevant examples

include:

Failing to pay rent on time

Committing antisocial behaviour in or near the property (either the tenant themselves or others living with them)

Not taking adequate care of the property (either the tenant themselves or others living with them)

Conditional tenancies designed for a certain purpose such as temporary or supported accommodation

Where a landlord intends to sell the property or wants to move into the property (either themselves or their family, but under this ground, a tenant cannot be required to leave the property during the first 12 months of their tenancy.

If the tenant does not leave by the end of the notice period specified within the section 8 notice, the landlord will need to apply to the court for a possession order.

It is important to note that a tenant will still be able to end their tenancy by providing the landlord with two months’ written notice, with any shorter period for notice needing to be agreed in writing.

Keeping a Pet

Tenants will also have a right to request to keep a pet and landlords cannot unreasonably refuse any such request. Any refusal of such request must be made in writing, providing the relevant reasoning.

Landlords will need to consider each request on a case-bycase basis, but it is important to note that the tenant has the ability to challenge the refusal in court.

Assured Tenancy Forms

The government have also released new forms of notice to be used on and after 1 May 2026. For the time being, these forms cannot be used and so are watermarked accordingly, but they will be available for use from 1 May 2026. Copies of these forms can be found here:

The template forms include:

Form 3A – A form of section 8 notice as discussed above, along with guidance for landlords completing that notice and for tenants receiving that notice.

Form 4A – A form of notice for landlords to propose a new rent.

Given the widespread changes being introduced through phase one of the act, and the increased rights available to tenants, it is important that landlords are fully aware of how this will impact them going forward.

Practical steps which landlords should be taking at this stage include:

Consider serving section 21 notices now to bring tenancies to an end before 30 April 2026

Serving The Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026 upon all relevant existing tenants before 31 May 2026

Reviewing template tenancy agreements and if necessary, updating provisions to align with the new rules coming in on 1 May 2026

Preparing to register properties on the new private sector database and to register with the “Landlord Ombudsman” scheme (when available in late 2026)

Ensuring all properties meet the relevant safety standards and putting together essential compliance documents in advance of implementation of “Decent Homes Standard” (timelines not yet confirmed).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.