Ground 4A & Transitional Rules Under The Renters’ Rights Act (Video)

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The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 will significantly change how possession works in the student accommodation sector. For purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) providers, understanding Ground 4A — and how it applies during the transition period — is essential. In this video, our housing law specialists explain how existing student tenancies will be treated, what happens when Section 21 is abolished, and how landlords can still recover possession in line with the academic year.

What we cover:

How existing student tenancies convert into assured periodic tenancies from May 2026 What Ground 4A is and how it enables possession aligned with the academic cycle How the transitional rules modify Ground 4A for PBSA providers When Section 21 may no longer be available Practical steps landlords should take now to protect their position

Why this matters for PBSA providers

As the new tenancy regime comes into force, existing student lets will not automatically benefit from exemptions. This creates a transitional period where landlords must rely on modified possession grounds. Ground 4A will be a key tool — but only if providers understand how and when it can be used.

Who should watch

Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) providers Student housing operators and investors Letting agents managing student properties Universities and accommodation managers

If you need advice on the Renters’ Rights Act, Ground 4A, or recovering possession, our specialist housing team can help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.