Quick Guide To Remedies For Breach Of A Sale And Purchase Agreement

A breakdown of the key legal remedies available when a UK property transaction stalls, helping buyers and sellers navigate the practical and strategic decisions that arise when a counterparty fails to perform

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A breakdown of the key legal remedies available when a UK property transaction stalls, helping buyers and sellers navigate the practical and strategic decisions that arise when a counterparty fails to perform.

Delays or defaults between exchange and completion can quickly turn a UK property transaction into a contentious and costly process. At the heart of these disputes is a critical choice: whether to hold the other party to the deal or bring the contract to an end. Depending on the circumstances, the innocent party may be entitled to terminate the SPA, keep or recover the deposit, and pursue damages, or instead affirm the contract and seek specific performance to compel completion.

The guide focuses on the core tools used to manage and enforce these rights in practice. In particular, it explains how making “time of the essence” and serving a valid notice to complete can transform delay into a repudiatory breach, creating a clear deadline and increasing negotiating leverage. It also examines the role of guarantors and how their enforceability, scope and financial strength can affect recovery prospects, alongside the risks associated with deposits set below the standard 10% of the purchase price.

With practical checklists and strategic considerations throughout, the guide highlights how early decisions – such as preserving rights, confirming readiness to complete, and aligning remedies with commercial objectives – can significantly influence outcomes. Whether the goal is to complete the transaction, exit cleanly, or strengthen negotiating position, understanding the interplay of these remedies is essential.

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