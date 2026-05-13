Renters’ Rights Act 2025 Now In Force: Key Changes For Landlords & Tenants (May 2026) (Video)

England's private rental sector undergoes its most significant transformation in a generation as the Renters' Rights Act 2025 takes effect on 1 May 2026. The legislation introduces sweeping changes that fundamentally alter the relationship between landlords and tenants, abolishing no-fault evictions and establishing new protections around rent increases, pet ownership, and security of tenure.

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On 1 May 2026 the tenancy reforms in the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 came into effect for private sector residential tenants in England. This is a momentous day for renters in England and the changes brought about by the Act together amount to a once in a generation shake-up of landlord and tenant law.

We have been working very hard to help get the message out to tenants, landlords and agents.. This week Sarah Cummins spoke at the Pan Sussex Landlord Forum. Eleanor Solomon is participating in Generation Rent’s Renters’ Rights Awareness Week 2026. Robin Stewart delivered training on the new style of tenancies with MBL Seminars and was a guest on the National Residential Landlords Associations podcast Listen up Landlords.

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For tenants the Renters’ Rights Act means greater legal protection and rights. Tenants will have new protections from excessive rent increases, the right to request a pet, and most importantly the right to enhanced security of tenure – private landlords now cannot serve section 21 notice to evict a tenant without giving a reason. Tenancies will be rolling rather than have fixed terms.

For landlords, there are some very important new obligations.

These are the most important things landlords need to be doing now to comply with the new rules:

Landlords must give all existing private sector assured or assured shorthold tenants a copy of the Renters’ Rights Act Information by 31 May 2026. Landlords should use a new tenancy agreement template for any new tenancies. This will be the easiest way to comply with the new rules regarding a ‘Written Statement’, which must be given to assured periodic tenants. The Written Statement sets out the fundamental terms of the tenancy. If any existing tenants do not have a written tenancy agreement, the landlord must provide them with a Written Statement by 31 May 2026. Landlords need to familiarise themselves with the new rules about rent: a. Rental bidding ban – properties must be advertised with a price, and landlords and agents cannot invite or accept a higher rent.

b. Rent in advance – new tenancies cannot require tenants to pay large amounts of rent upfront.

c. Rent increases – landlords must use a section 13 notice if they wish to increase the rent. Landlords with tenants who are students will need to consider whether they should inform their tenants before 31 May 2026 that they may rely on the new ground for possession, “Ground 4A”.

At Anthony Gold, we can provide expert advice on all aspects of the Renters’ Rights Act. We have extensive expertise in residential eviction law and have acted in many significant appeals. We regularly act for landlords facing investigations by local authorities and can provide advice and representation in rent repayment order applications, financial penalty appeals, and criminal prosecutions.

We also provide training, tenancy agreements, and tailored advice for institutional landlords and agents. We have particular expertise in how these reforms will affect the student accommodation sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.