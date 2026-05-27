Renters’ Rights Act 2025: Essential Information About The Changes To The Private Rented Sector On 1 May 2026 (Videos)

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5 Top most important things landlords need to know about how the new tenancy rules work:

1. Abolition of assured shorthold tenancies

Instead, private sector tenancies will be ‘periodic assured tenancies’. Existing assured shorthold agreements have (mostly) already converted to assured periodic tenancies

2. Tenancies are becoming periodic

This means that tenancies will not have fixed terms. Tenants will be able to give ‘notice to quit’ to end their tenancies when they choose. A tenant’s notice to quit will need to give a minimum of two months’ notice.

3. Evictions are becoming more complex

Landlords can no longer serve section 21 notices but instead must serve a section 8 notice relying on a ground for possession if they wish a tenant to leave.

4. Pets

Tenants now have the right to request a pet, and the landlord must respond and can only refuse the request with a good reason.

5. Changes to Rent

Rent increase clauses in tenancy agreements are no longer valid, and landlord must use the ‘section 13 notice’ procedure if they wish to increase the rent. New rules also prohibit landlords from demanding substantial rent in advance.

You can find more detailed guidance on our website and on the Government’s Housing Hub. In this guide we have included a list of the five most important things for landlords to comply with the changes to the law, and a table setting out more details about important changes and when they take effect.

What private landlords need to be doing now to comply with the new rules:

Landlords must give all existing private sector assured or assured shorthold tenants a copy of the Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet by 31 May 2026. Landlords should use a new tenancy agreement template for any new tenancies. This will be the easiest way to comply with the new requirement for a ‘Written Statement’, which must be given to assured periodic tenants before the tenancy is entered into. If any existing tenants do not have a written tenancy agreement, the landlord must provide them with a Written Statement by 31 May 2026. Landlords need to familiarise themselves with the new rules about rent: Rental bidding ban – properties must be advertised with a price, and landlords and agents cannot invite or accept a higher rent.

– properties must be advertised with a price, and landlords and agents cannot invite or accept a higher rent. Rent in advance – new tenancies cannot require tenants to pay large amounts of rent upfront.

– new tenancies cannot require tenants to pay large amounts of rent upfront. Rent increases – landlords must use a section 13 notice if they wish to increase the rent.

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5. Landlords with tenants who are students will need to consider whether they should inform their tenants by 31 May 2026 that they may rely on the new ground for possession, “Ground 4A”. In the video below, Housing and Property Disputes Partners Robin Stewart and Sarah Cummins discuss Ground 4A and the transitional rules under the Renters’ Rights Act.

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If you are looking for legal advice or assistance in connection with the Renters’ Rights Act, our specialist housing and property disputes team can assist. In particular we can provide the following services to landlords:

Advice on evictions Appeals relating to possession claims Representation in regulatory investigations Assistance in rent repayment order cases Tenancy agreements and advice for institutional landlords and agents Training for letting agents and larger landlords.

Summary of Key Tenancy Reforms in the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 New rule What this means Consequence of breach When does this apply? Rental Bidding You must not accept or encourage offers of rent above the advertised level. Civil penalty of £7,000 Now Written Statement Provide new tenants with a written statement of key terms of the tenancy. Failing to comply with this requirement can result in a civil penalty fine of up to £7,000. For new tenancies after 1 May 2026 this must be provided before the tenancy is entered into. This only applies to existing tenancies which are not in writing, and the deadline to comply is 31 May 2026. Rent in Advance There are new prohibitions and restrictions on landlords requesting rent in advance. The restrictions do not apply to tenancies entered into before 1 May 2026. Civil penalty of up to £5,000 for first breach or fines of up to £30,000 or prosecution for repeat breaches. Now, but to new tenancies only. These rules do not apply to tenancies entered into before 1 May 2026. Rent Increase Procedure Rent increases will be limited to once a year and you cannot increase rent in the first year of a new tenancy. Tenants can challenge the increase at the First-tier Property Tribunal. Now Pet Requests You cannot have a blanket ban policy on pets and must consider requests made by tenants reasonably and refuse only with valid justification. This would be a breach of contract by the landlord, and the tenant could apply to court to start proceedings. Now Rental Discrimination You cannot discriminate against tenants because of a Protected Characteristic and/or refuse to let to tenants with children or in receipt of benefits. Civil penalty up to £40,000, criminal prosecution and/or compensation orders under the Equality Act 2010. Now Recovering Possession Use new and amended grounds of possession under the Housing Act 1998 when seeking possession. Can face penalties of up to £40,000 for breaches and in some cases criminal prosecution if falsely relying on grounds. Now Tenant’s Notice to Quit Your tenant may serve a notice to quit giving at least 2 months’ notice to bring the tenancy to an end. Landlords who purport to let properties on a fixed term can be fined. Now Not yet in force PRS Database Register a landlord and each property on the national database. Details must be kept up to date and completed before marketing or letting. Failure to register carries a civil penalty of up to £7,000 and up to £40,000 for a repeat or serious offence. Late 2026 / 2027 mbudsman Membership Join the Ombudsman service, which will provide independent resolution for tenant complaints and legally binding decisions that must be complied with. Failing to join can lead to civil penalties of up to £7,000 and up to £40,000 for repeated or serious offences. Expected by 2028 Decent Homes Standards Landlords must ensure properties meet minimum condition standards, including carrying out repairs, ensuring facilities work, and keeping properties safe. Civil penalties of up to £7,000 increasing to £40,000 for serious or repeated breaches, as well as improvement notices, rent repayment orders, and restrictions on letting until issues are resolved. Around 2035

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.