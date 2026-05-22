Re-drawing The Boundaries Of Independent Legal Advice

The High Court has issued two significant rulings that clarify the boundaries of independent legal advice in lending transactions and undue influence cases.

So, whatever your future holds, we're here for you with A Point of View Like No Other.

Want the proof? It's in our track record. With our straight-talking, entrepreneurial approach, we’ve set new industry precedents, achieved market firsts and delivered trailblazing work for our clients.

With 1,300 professionals across 39 offices in the US and UK, we're equipped to tackle mission-critical challenges, wherever you do business.

You'll benefit from more than just the skills and know-how you'd expect from a pioneering law firm; our technology specialists, process and project management leaders, accountants and tax advisers work alongside lawyers with specialist sector expertise – from business to government.

Being different is our normal way of working. It's not just what we do, it's how we do it.

Article Insights

Womble Bond Dickinson are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Law Department Performance and Finance and Banking topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Property industries

The High Court recently handed down two notable decisions which provide a helpful snapshot of the Court's approach to independent legal advice, and the continuing obligations placed on the parties involved. When taken together, the cases highlight the importance checking for undue influence, and where the responsibility for ensuring independence begins and ends, particularly from a lender’s solicitor’s perspective.

Absence of ILA and undue influence

In the case of Jewkes v Watson the Court set aside a deed of assignment on grounds of the undue influence exerted by a father over his two adult children, who received no independent legal representation (ILA). The deed assigned the father's business debts owed to Mr Jewkes to the children.

The Court accepted that the relationship between parent and child is one in which trust and confidence can give rise to presumed undue influence, applying the principles in Royal Bank of Scotland v Etridge (No 2).

Crucially, the presumption was not rebutted

No independent legal advice had been provided

there was no evidence that the children had freely exercised independent judgment entering into the deed.

The Court also found that Mr Jewkes was on notice of the circumstances which could give rise to the undue influence, as

He was aware that the assignees were Mr Watson's children

The transaction was no benefit to them

They had not taken ILA.

Although this was an assignment of debt rather than a charging arrangement, the Court determined it shared all of the relevant characteristics to apply the principles in Etridge, but the judge emphasised that extending the principles required caution. The case emphasises the importance of checking the facts giving rise to potential undue influence and, affirms that ILA remains one of the most reliable ways of rebutting any presumption of undue influence.

Limits of a lender solicitor’s responsibility

Contrastingly, the case of Saluja v Vyman Solicitors centred around whether liability could be imposed on the lender's solicitors for a fraud perpetuated by a borrower in circumstances where ILA had been sought.

The claimant argued that although ILA had been sought, the lender's solicitors had been negligent in accepting it as it had been provided by a solicitor with a connection to the borrower. It was argued this undermined the 'independent' aspect and should have been a red flag prompting further investigation.

This argument was rejected by the High Court. The Court again applied the principles of Etridge and confirmed that independence does not.

Require the complete absence of a connection between the borrower and the solicitor giving ILA

Does it require the lenders solicitor to query the professional judgement of the independent solicitor.

The Court held

It is for the independent solicitor to assess whether it is appropriate to act in the circumstances

The loss arose from fraud by the borrower, rather than from a breach of duty by the lender's solicitors.

This case creates an important boundary that the obligation to ensure the advice is independent sits with the advising solicitor, not with the lender's solicitor.

Key takeaways

When read together, these judgements re-iterate the fundamental importance of ILA, whilst drawing key boundaries as to where ILA obligations rest. For vulnerable parties, ILA remains a central safeguard and a powerful evidential tool for lenders in rebutting undue influence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.