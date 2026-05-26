Acquiring An Equestrian Property: Key Considerations

For many horse owners, managing their own yard is a long-held ambition. Equestrian property, however, combines the complexity of a residential purchase with rural land law, planning regulation, specialist finance...

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For many horse owners, managing their own yard is a long-held ambition. Equestrian property, however, combines the complexity of a residential purchase with rural land law, planning regulation, specialist finance, and specific practical requirements. Here is what to consider before you commit.

Scale and set-up: why it matters

Equestrian properties span a wide spectrum, from a modest private yard to large-scale livery, training, breeding or competition facilities, and the legal considerations differ considerably across that range.

A private buyer keeping a small number of horses will focus primarily on the land's physical suitability, the planning position of existing structures, and standard rural conveyancing issues. A commercial operation brings in additional layers: employment obligations, business rates, VAT, and commercial licensing among others. Identifying clearly where your intended use sits on that spectrum will shape your due diligence priorities, financing requirements, and the professional advice you need.

Agricultural vs equestrian use

At its simplest, horses grazing in a non-commercial domestic setting are generally treated as part of the agricultural use of the land. As use intensifies, structures are erected, commercial activity begins, horses are schooled or competed rather than simply grazed, the position shifts into a distinct equestrian planning use class for which consent may be required.

The difficulty in practice is that equestrian set-ups tend to evolve gradually, and the planning position can easily fall behind operational reality, leaving a buyer to inherit an unauthorised use. Pre-exchange due diligence should include a thorough review of the planning history, existing consents and their conditions, and any enforcement history. Permanent structures, stables, arenas, ménages, and horse walkers, will generally require planning permission, and even apparently modest works such as laying an all-weather surface are frequently caught by the need for consent.

Public and private rights

Public rights of way crossing equestrian land can create genuine operational difficulties. A footpath through a field carries legal obligations and can meaningfully affect how the land is used for equestrian purposes. Private access rights benefitting a property also require careful scrutiny eg a right expressed for agricultural purposes may not extend to equestrian use.

Adjoining land and neighbouring uses

Rights reserved in favour of a seller or previous owner, such as sporting rights, may entitle the holder to access the land in ways incompatible with equestrian use. Neighbouring activities such as motocross or green laning can also present real challenges for horses, and buyers should establish what is permitted and what is actually occurring on neighbouring land before exchange.

Covenants and restrictions on use

Covenants limiting use to residential or purely agricultural purposes are not uncommon in older title deeds, particularly where land has been sold from larger rural estates. Any restriction relevant to equestrian or commercial use should be identified early, its enforceability assessed, and appropriate relief or insurance put in place before exchange. Boundary discrepancies, common where land has changed hands in parcels over many years, should similarly be resolved as part of the conveyancing process.

Occupiers and tenancies

Where or buildings are occupied by a third party, even informally, buyers must establish the precise legal basis on which that person occupies. Anything from informal grazing arrangements to leases of livery licences can, in certain circumstances, give security of tenure under an agricultural tenancy or a business tenancy and this must be fully understood before committing to a purchase.

Fixtures, fittings, and specialist equipment

In an equestrian property context, the question of what is and is not included in the sale can be complex. Items such as horse walkers, automatic watering systems, and arena lighting are substantial pieces of kit that a buyer may naturally assume form part of the property, but that is not always the case. What is and is not the seller's personal property should be agreed before heads of terms are finalised.

TUPE and employees

For properties with an established staff, the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE) may be relevant. Employees engaged in running the yard may transfer to the buyer automatically, bringing with them their existing terms and conditions. Employment advice at an early stage will help buyers understand their employer obligations.

Business rates

Equestrian properties used commercially, including livery yards, riding schools, and stud farms, will generally be subject to business rates on the commercial elements of the property. The rating position can be complicated where residential, agricultural, and commercial use overlap on the same site.

VAT

The VAT treatment of livery services depends on what is provided. DIY livery may be treated differently from full or part-livery arrangements involving a broader range of services. The position is nuanced and VAT advice should be taken early. It is also possible that a seller may have made options to tax and this should be fully investigated when purchasing equestrian property.

Tax reliefs: APR and BPR

Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) can significantly reduce the inheritance tax exposure on rural property, but their application to equestrian property is not always straightforward.

The availability of APR in relation to equestrian use will depend on the nature of that use, land used for grazing may qualify, whereas land used for commercial equestrian purposes is more likely to need to be assessed against the BPR criteria. Both reliefs are worth considering at the point of acquisition.

A final word

Equestrian property purchases bring together a range of legal and practical disciplines. Instructing a solicitor with experience in rural and equestrian conveyancing, alongside specialist advice on planning, finance, tax, and employment where needed, will help ensure that the issues specific to this type of property are properly addressed throughout the transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.