International Quarterly - Issue 42, 2026

- with readers working within the Media & Information industries
This issue of International Quarterly explores force majeure under FIDIC, recent case law, updates to the UAE Civil Code and the key updates to the global offshore wind sector.
In this issue
Construction amid war and hostilities: the principal issues under FIDIC
Nicholas Gould explores how force majeure and other issues interact under FIDIC-based contracts amid war and hostilities, and provides practical guidance for preserving entitlements in volatile conditions.
10 min read
FIDIC Notice of Contractor Claim under Sub-Clause 20.1 required where Variation procedure not followed
Philip Hancock analyses the Privy Council judgment in Uniform Building Contractors Ltd v The Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, which reaffirmed the importance of complying with contractual notice procedures.
7 min read
The New UAE Civil Code
Shahed Ahmed reviews the significant reforms introduced in the UAE's New Civil Code, and outlines the key changes affecting construction stakeholders.
8 min read
Arbitral confidentiality vs. specific disclosure applications before the English courts where there is a suspected ‘sham’ arbitration
Jonathan Clarke and Leila Huthart examine the High Court's decision in Bourlakova v Bourlakov, which demonstrates that the English courts may be willing to order targeted disclosure in exceptional circumstances.
7 min read
Winds of change: legal and market developments shaping the global offshore wind sector
Layla Blair and Freddy Ashe survey the legal and market developments presently shaping the global offshore wind sector, taking a look at the UK’s AR7 auction, China’s arbitration reforms and a recent UK Supreme Court decision.
7 min read
International Quarterly is produced quartely by Fenwick Elliott LLP, the leading specialist construction law firm in the UK, working with clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors throughout the world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]