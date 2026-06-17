International Quarterly - Issue 42, 2026

This issue of International Quarterly explores force majeure under FIDIC, recent case law, updates to the UAE Civil Code and the key updates to the global offshore wind sector. The publication examines critical developments in international arbitration and project disputes, providing insights into evolving legal frameworks and practical implications for construction and infrastructure projects.

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This issue of International Quarterly explores force majeure under FIDIC, recent case law, updates to the UAE Civil Code and the key updates to the global offshore wind sector.

In this issue

Nicholas Gould explores how force majeure and other issues interact under FIDIC-based contracts amid war and hostilities, and provides practical guidance for preserving entitlements in volatile conditions.

10 min read

Philip Hancock analyses the Privy Council judgment in Uniform Building Contractors Ltd v The Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, which reaffirmed the importance of complying with contractual notice procedures.

7 min read

Shahed Ahmed reviews the significant reforms introduced in the UAE's New Civil Code, and outlines the key changes affecting construction stakeholders.

8 min read

Jonathan Clarke and Leila Huthart examine the High Court's decision in Bourlakova v Bourlakov, which demonstrates that the English courts may be willing to order targeted disclosure in exceptional circumstances.

7 min read

Layla Blair and Freddy Ashe survey the legal and market developments presently shaping the global offshore wind sector, taking a look at the UK’s AR7 auction, China’s arbitration reforms and a recent UK Supreme Court decision.

7 min read

International Quarterly is produced quartely by Fenwick Elliott LLP, the leading specialist construction law firm in the UK, working with clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors throughout the world.

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