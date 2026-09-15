The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, detailing the introduction of the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Database. The rollout will take place on a region-by-region basis, beginning in the West Midlands in December 2026.

Those who own and let residential property in the region will need to ensure they comply with the registration requirements within the relevant deadline.

Key dates for landlords

Landlords with properties in the West Midlands should begin preparing now with the following key dates in mind:

‍ 15 December 2026 - PRS Database registration opens in the West Midlands ‍

PRS Database registration opens in the West Midlands 14 March 2027 - Deadline for landlords in the West Midlands to register ‍

Deadline for landlords in the West Midlands to register 14 November 2027 - National registration deadline for landlords actively letting property in England

What is the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Database?

The PRS Database is a new national register for the private rented sector. Landlords will be required to register themselves and provide information about the properties they let.

The Government believes the database will improve transparency across the private rented sector, support local authorities in identifying and enforcing against non-compliance, help ensure landlords meet their legal obligations, and provide tenants with clearer information about privately rented properties.

Who needs to register?

The registration requirements apply to private landlords actively letting property in England, regardless of whether they let properties in their own name or through a company, and whether they let one property or manage a larger portfolio.

There will be limited exemptions from registration, including for Supported Exempt Accommodation and certain Non-Qualifying Tenancies.

How to register

In December 2026, the Government will open its "Register your rental property" service, which affected landlords will need to use.

Letting agents cannot register on behalf of landlords. The legal obligation to register remains with the landlord. However, landlords who use letting agents may authorise their agent to upload certain information once the landlord has started the registration process.

What information will landlords need to provide?

Landlords should expect to provide information relating to themselves and their rental properties, including:

Their name, or the name of their organisation if the property is owned by a limited company, together with relevant contact details.

The address of the rental property and the name of the person who is, or intends to become, the residential landlord.

Details of the property and occupancy information, including whether the property is furnished, partly furnished or unfurnished.

Relevant safety information.

Details of any licensing requirements that apply to the property, such as an HMO licence.

Registration fees

The Government has confirmed that the registration fee will be £65 per property, per year. The fee applies to each rental property and is payable annually.

Enforcement and penalties

Failure to comply with the PRS Database requirements could result in enforcement action and financial penalties. Local authorities will have access to the database and will be able to take action where landlords fail to comply with their obligations. Depending on the circumstances, enforcement action may include civil penalties of up to £7,000 for a first offence, rising to £40,000 for continuing or repeated breaches, additional enforcement action where appropriate, and restrictions relating to letting the property.

The Government has confirmed that registration and compliance with the database will be a prerequisite for landlords seeking a Section 8 possession order.

How should landlords prepare now?

We recommend that landlords begin preparing ahead of the registration opening date by:

Identifying which of their rental properties are located within the West Midlands.

Reviewing property compliance records.

Checking that EPC, gas safety, and electrical safety documentation is up to date.

Checking whether any licensing requirements apply to their properties.

Ensuring landlord and property information is accurate and readily available.

Making arrangements to register promptly when registration opens.

Those employing a letting agent should still ensure that they understand their obligations as the landlord.

What do West Midlands landlords need to do?

Landlords with a property in the West Midlands need to be ready for registration opening on 15 December 2026. The deadline for registration is 14 March 2027. Those unsure whether they are affected should check whether their property falls within one of the 30 Local Authority areas included in the first wave.

We recommend that landlords do not leave registration until the deadline. Preparing documentation and reviewing compliance requirements in advance should help ensure that you are ready when the database opens.

What do landlords in other areas need to do?

The service will roll out to other regions at later dates. The Government's current timetable and registration deadlines are as follows:

West Midlands

15 December 2026 - Date regulations commence

14 March 2027 - Deadline to register

East of England

15 January 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 April 2027 - Deadline to register

East Midlands

15 February 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 May 2027 - Deadline to register

South East

15 March 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 June 2027 - Deadline to register

Yorkshire and Humber

15 April 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 July 2027 - Deadline to register

North West

15 May 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 August 2027 - Deadline to register

North East

15 June 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 September 2027 - Deadline to register

London

15 July 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 October 2027 - Deadline to register

South West

15 August 2027 - Date regulations commence

14 November 2027 - Deadline to register

All landlords with rental properties in England are advised to begin gathering relevant property information and documentation now, and to sign up to the Government's alert service at GOV.UK to receive notifications when new guidance is published.