NPPF 2026: Beyond Housing To Support Growth & Infrastructure

The 2026 NPPF reshapes planning policy, strengthening support for infrastructure, energy, data centres and economic growth while maintaining housing delivery as a core priority.

The government's revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published in August 2026, represents one of the most significant restructurings of national planning policy in recent years.

While housing delivery remains central, there are significant moves to facilitate infrastructure, energy, data centres, AI-related development and wider economic growth to matters of national planning importance to stimulate growth.

The key direction of travel is towards greater certainty, stronger plan-led decision-making and clearer national support for development which contributes to strategic growth. The changes therefore matter not only for housing schemes, but also for infrastructure promoters, landowners, local planning authorities and developers seeking to understand how planning policy will respond to the changing economic, energy and digital landscape.

Stronger support for energy and strategic infrastructure

The 2026 Framework gives more strength to development within the category of strategic economic infrastructure through repeated references to AI Growth Zones, grid capacity, digital infrastructure and economic resilience. Strategically important economic uses are likely to benefit from materially greater policy support than under the December 2024 Framework specifically including data centres and network infrastructure, recognising the critical role of grid capacity and electricity network infrastructure in supporting economic growth.

The new policies provide materially stronger support for substations, transmission infrastructure, battery storage, renewable energy schemes, heat networks and other strategic energy projects, reflecting the government’s Clean Power Action Plan by 2030.

Substantial weight in decision making is to be applied to the benefits of energy security, contribution to net zero and benefits of water security, quality and reducing pollution. The policies expressly provide that applicants are not required to demonstrate need for such development.

Freight and logistics given greater policy support

Previously considered as part of employment land and uses, freight and logistics is now recognised as a strategically important component of the economy. Substantial weight will be given to applications for improvements for freight and logistics (as provided for in the new glossary definition) that reflect proposals for Industrial Strategy Zones where they meet the requirements of Policy E3.

Housing delivery remains a core objective and central to the government’s growth plan

The revised policies provide for a new in/out settlement-based approach, reducing reliance on the tilted balance. A failure to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply (5YHLS) is now expressly treated as evidence of unmet housing need, potentially supporting development outside settlements, while authorities with an up-to-date plan and a robust 5YHLS will be better placed to resist speculative housing proposals

Station led development will have a “default yes” position with a minimum density expectation reflecting a clear policy preference for to increase density and land use efficiency.

Affordable housing requirements have been strengthen as part of the Grey-Belt “Golden Rules requirements and retaining the preference for social rent and 50% on-site affordable housing delivery on grey belt sides

The NPPF emphasises that viability is first and foremost a plan stage issues but recognises the requirement for flexibility for discussions to be had at the application state. Proposals for a standardised viability approach have not been brought forward.

Greater flexibility for town centres

The new NPPF recognises the importance in protecting the vitality of town centres but also acknowledges the changing retail landscape and importance of flexibility and permitted diversification of uses to ensure town centre viability.

Applications for “out of town” retail should satisfy a sequential test to demonstrate the development is not feasible within allocated town centre locations. There is also a new requirement to then try and accommodate the development in an “edge of centre locations” that are well connection to the primary centre within 300 metre from the primary shopping area. Out of centre sites should “only” be considered when the sequential test has been met and such sites are well connected to the main town centre with sustainable transport links

Residential development within town centre area is still limited but it is recognised that there may be opportunities to bring vacant sites back to life with consideration of a “full range” of potential needs. Where required for the support of town centres however Article 4 directions should be considered to remove permitted development rights for conversion.

What does this mean for developers, landowners and planning authorities?

The overall direction of travel is clear. The revised NPPF creates a stronger policy framework for development that contributes to strategic growth, national resilience and economic productivity. It does not move away from housing delivery; rather, it reframes housing as part of a wider growth agenda, supported by stronger infrastructure provisions and a clearer recognition that planning policy must respond to a changing economic, energy and digital landscape if the government’s objectives are to be delivered.

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