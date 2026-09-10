Practical Support Benefits Perth’s Retail And Commercial Sector

Despite worries about vacant premises in Perth city centre, there are opportunities and financial support available. Both landlords and tenants, however, need good commercial property advice early on.

Despite worries about vacant premises in Perth city centre, there are opportunities and financial support available. Both landlords and tenants, however, need good commercial property advice early on.

There’s been much talk recently about the number of empty shops in Perth city centre. Adding to people’s concerns about the city’s retail and commercial sector are media reports that St John’s Shopping Centre is on sale for millions of pounds less than its original value.

Bright spots

While several prominent retail units in Perth are currently unoccupied, it’s encouraging that Perth and Kinross Council is taking steps to support city and town centres around the area.

A welcome recent example is the Adapt Your Property grant, designed to encourage property owners and tenants to bring empty buildings back into use. Grants of up to £75,000 or 50% of the costs (whichever figure is lower) are available to support the conversion of underused or vacant commercial space for new commercial, community or residential uses.

Business owners around the area have other support available too, from grants for feasibility studies to explore ways of bringing vacant buildings back into use, to advice and mentoring.

Local growth potential

Despite worries about vacant premises, the business scene in Perth and the wider region is vibrant and dynamic. At Lindsays, our teams in Perth and Crieff see this for ourselves daily when we talk to commercial landlords and tenants, as well as other businesses.

There’s also sound economic data to back our on-the-ground experience. An independent research report, carried out for Perth and Kinross Council, highlights the area’s ‘strong entrepreneurial economy’ and robust growth potential in sectors including food and drink, energy transition, financial services, and the visitor economy.

And VisitScotland figures show that over 2.3 million people visit the local area each year, creating excellent footfall and opportunities for businesses in this wonderful part of Scotland.

Don’t wait till there’s a problem

To make the most of the financial support and opportunities available, you need more than a strong business plan. Good commercial property advice is also essential – blending expertise in the legal small print around guarantees, repairs, and rent reviews with an understanding of the practical, day-to-day challenges that affect small businesses.

It’s also important for landlords and tenants to think about the legal issues early on when negotiating terms – not when something has already gone wrong! With good advice at discussion stage, you may save expense, avoid delays, reduce risk, and support better business outcomes.

To help you with this, we’ve put together checklists of the practical legal issues to think about when agreeing heads of terms – equally important whether you’re in Perth or further afield around Scotland.

Advice tailored to each client

Lindsays’ Commercial Property team in Perth are on hand to help landlords with practical advice and solutions – from negotiating heads of terms right through to checking lease conditions or helping resolve issues with existing leases.

Using our legal expertise, local knowledge and understanding of commercial property realities, we’re here to support your goals.

Originally published 20 August 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.