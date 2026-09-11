Too Hot To Handle? Extreme Heat, Wildfires And Construction Contracts

Heat does not always stop the works

There is no fixed maximum temperature at which construction work in the UK must automatically stop[1]. Instead, health and safety duties require employers and contractors to assess and control the risks according to the conditions, activity being undertaken, length of exposure, PPE required and mitigation measures available.

Work may continue, at a reduced output, through revised working hours, additional breaks, welfare measures or changes to temperature-sensitive activities.

The temperature alone is unlikely to establish an entitlement under the contract. Even if the high temperature is a qualifying event entitling a contractor to claim, it will also need to demonstrate that this extreme heat affected activities on the critical path and resulted in delay to the date for completion. For example, it may be difficult to prove that workers took longer to carry out a task due to the difficulties in working in high temperatures rather than simply being less productive for a few days. This makes record-keeping even more important.

Time is only half the story

Whether additional cost is recoverable will depend on the terms of the contract and how the project responds to the heat. A contractor's decision to alter its working arrangements may be treated differently from an instruction from the employer or project manager revising methods, sequencing or working hours. Parties should therefore be clear about who is making operational decisions, under which contractual power and with what consequences.

Recurring heat also raises a broader pricing question. While an isolated weather event may be priced to some extent, repeated periods of reduced productivity may be harder to account for, particularly on long-term projects where the contractor bears the risk of anticipated weather conditions. Do you need to build the cost of procuring additional shelters for shaded working or fans into the price?

What is happening downstream?

Although main contracts and subcontracts often containbroadly back-to-back weather provisions, they may not operate in the same wayin practice. A subcontractor may experience heat-related delay or reducedproductivity even where the site remains operational and the main contractorhas no equivalent entitlement upstream.

Parties should consider whether:

weather relief and notice provisions operate consistently throughout the contractual chain; and

package-level delay and productivity impacts can be properly evidenced.

A general flow-down provision may not be appropriate and, as with other risk allocation issues, the drafting needs to work in practice rather than simply replicate the upstream wording. This is particularly important where heat-related disruption develops gradually over time, as a delay in notifying a subcontract claim could prevent the main contractor from preserving a corresponding entitlement under the main contract.

Wildfires: a different set of risks

Although closely associated with extreme heat, wildfires may present a different category of risk. It may result in site evacuation, loss of access, disruption to transport and supply chains or interruption to essential services. Depending on the circumstances, this may engage contractual provisions beyond adverse weather clauses (e.g., force majeure).

For projects near woodland, heathland, grassland or moorland, or where key materials are sourced from areas with a known wildfire risk, parties may wish to address the issue expressly rather than rely on general contractual provisions.

Draft now, evidence later

Not every project needs a bespoke heatwave regime. However, parties should consider:

how heat-related events will be defined and measured;

whether relief extends to time, money or both; and

how productivity impacts and wildfire risks will be addressed.

Any contractual provisions should be supported by contemporaneous records, including site weather data, labour and productivity records, site diaries, programme updates and evidence of mitigation measures.

Conclusion

Adverse weather provisions are not new but the type ofdisruption they are being asked to manage is changing.

Where extreme heat or wildfires is a material project risk,clear drafting, aligned notices and contemporaneous records may be moreeffective than trying to fit gradual, activity-specific disruption intoprovisions developed with very different weather conditions in mind.

Footnotes