Getting Your Farm Ready For Market

For many farming families, a sale is not just a transaction. Land that has been worked, and often lived on, for generations does not change hands lightly.

Getting the process right first time is becoming even more vital with research showing that more farms came up for sale in England during the first half of 2026 than in any equivalent period in the past 20 years.

Claire Davies, Senior Associate in Thrings’ Agriculture team, takes a look at the latest data in the current market and what farmers and landowners can do to help the sale process run smoothly.

The numbers

According to research by land agent Strutt & Parker, reported by Farmers Weekly, 177 farms were put on the market between January and June – the highest total for any six-month period since 2007, and 16 per cent above the five-year average.

There are plenty of reasons why this could be occurring: any combination of rising costs, the impact of erratic weather, squeezed margins and slimming subsidies, but the stats show the trend is generally being driven by smaller holdings, with the average farm for sale this year covering around 330 acres.

Market data suggests that arable land values have fallen by around 6% over the past year, with pasture down closer to 3%. Meanwhile, full-time farm numbers, which stood at more than 66,000 in 2000, has dropped to just over 51,000 by 2025, as smaller farms are absorbed into larger operations.

The government’s controversial reforms to inheritance tax relief for agricultural assets have added further pressures to the uncertainty, even after the qualifying threshold was raised following pressure from the farming industry.

Preparing for sale

Against that backdrop, it is more important than ever for farmer or landowners thinking of selling all or part of their estate to prepare properly.

Some key points to consider if you are starting the sale process: