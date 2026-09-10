Getting Your Farm Ready For Market

For many farming families, a sale is not just a transaction. Land that has been worked, and often lived on, for generations does not change hands lightly.
Getting the process right first time is becoming even more vital with research showing that more farms came up for sale in England during the first half of 2026 than in any equivalent period in the past 20 years.
Claire Davies, Senior Associate in Thrings’ Agriculture team, takes a look at the latest data in the current market and what farmers and landowners can do to help the sale process run smoothly.
The numbers
According to research by land agent Strutt & Parker, reported by Farmers Weekly, 177 farms were put on the market between January and June – the highest total for any six-month period since 2007, and 16 per cent above the five-year average.
There are plenty of reasons why this could be occurring: any combination of rising costs, the impact of erratic weather, squeezed margins and slimming subsidies, but the stats show the trend is generally being driven by smaller holdings, with the average farm for sale this year covering around 330 acres.
Market data suggests that arable land values have fallen by around 6% over the past year, with pasture down closer to 3%. Meanwhile, full-time farm numbers, which stood at more than 66,000 in 2000, has dropped to just over 51,000 by 2025, as smaller farms are absorbed into larger operations.
The government’s controversial reforms to inheritance tax relief for agricultural assets have added further pressures to the uncertainty, even after the qualifying threshold was raised following pressure from the farming industry.
Preparing for sale
Against that backdrop, it is more important than ever for farmer or landowners thinking of selling all or part of their estate to prepare properly.
Some key points to consider if you are starting the sale process:
- Know exactly what you own, and how. A Land Registry title will not always tell the full story, with land sometimes held within a partnership, a trust or an estate. A recommended first step to prepare for any sale would be to check partnership agreements, accounts and any past transfers and declarations of trust.
- Work out whose agreement you need for the sale. Depending on how the farm is held, this could include other partners, trustees, executors, beneficiaries, lenders, or family members with an interest in living on or using the land.
- Sort out title problems before you market. Unregistered land, missing deeds, unclear boundaries, out-of-date plans, or buildings that stray outside the registered title can all cause delays once a buyer is on board, so it is worth dealing with these early.
- Check access, services and who lives there. Every part of the farm being sold will need proper rights to reach it, along any services it relies on. Tenancies, grazing licences, let cottages and informal family arrangements can all affect whether vacant possession is possible, so it pays to establish this early too.
- Decide whether to sell as a whole or in lots. Splitting a farm into lots can widen interest and sometimes lift the overall price, but each lot needs workable access and potentially services of its own, plus clarity over who looks after anything shared, such as tracks or drainage.
- Protect any development or strategic value. This might mean weighing up planning potential, retaining a ransom strip, holding some land back, or agreeing an overage clause so you share in any future increase in value. It is also worth reviewing existing options, promotion agreements, energy schemes or environmental commitments, as these can all affect what can be sold and how.
- Get your finances in order. Take succession and tax advice before agreeing a sale, not after – the structure and timing can make a real difference to capital gains tax and inheritance tax. If any part of the farm is mortgaged, speak to your lender early about what they need before releasing the land, or individual lots, from any charge.
- Build your team from day one. Bringing your agent, solicitor and accountant in together, from the outset, helps keep a sale on track.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]