First Time Buyer: 7 Things That Slow A Purchase (And How We Prevent Them)

Buying your first home is exciting but it can also feel frustrating when things move more slowly than expected.

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Buying your first home is exciting but it can also feel frustrating when things move more slowly than expected. Many delays are avoidable and arise from the same issues time and again. The good news is that with the right preparation and advice, most of these problems can be reduced or avoided altogether.

Here are the seven most common causes of delay in a first‑time buyer purchase, and what we do to prevent them.

1. Incomplete or late paperwork at the outset

One of the biggest causes of delay is missing information at the start of a transaction. Your solicitor cannot begin work until they have your identification documents, details of your deposit, and confirmation of how the purchase will be funded.

How we prevent this: We provide clear, step‑by‑step guidance at the outset and use digital onboarding tools so documentation can be supplied quickly and securely. Getting this right early prevents delay later.

Also Read: Why your conveyancing solicitor still needs your ID

2. Mortgage offers taking longer than expected

Mortgage lenders carry out detailed checks before issuing a formal offer, and any discrepancies such as changes to your employment, deposit source, or property details can slow matters down.

How we prevent this: We review key mortgage conditions as soon as they are issued and raise any issues with you and your broker promptly. If the lender needs additional information, we act quickly to avoid last‑minute problems.

3. Survey issues discovered late

Surveys often highlight issues such as damp, structural movement, or roof defects. If these are raised late in the process, negotiations or further investigations can delay exchange.

How we prevent this: We encourage first‑time buyers to commission surveys early and to share the results with us as soon as they are available. This allows us to factor any legal implications into the transaction before matters become critical.

4. Leasehold complications (especially for flats)

Leasehold purchases commonly take longer. Issues such as management information, service charges, fire safety documents, or short lease terms can all cause delays.

How we prevent this: Leasehold is an area where experience matters. We raise targeted enquiries at an early stage, request management packs promptly, and explain any risks clearly so informed decisions can be made without delay.

Also Read: Leasehold vs Freehold: legal guide for property owners

5. Slow responses from other parties

Conveyancing involves several parties, sellers, estate agents, managing agents, lenders, and solicitors. Delays often occur simply because someone in the chain does not respond promptly.

How we prevent this: We proactively chase third parties, maintain regular communication with estate agents, and keep you informed so expectations are realistic and momentum is maintained.

6. Source of funds queries

Solicitors are required to verify where purchase monies come from. Gifts from family members, savings built up over time, bonuses, or overseas funds can all require explanation and evidence.

How we prevent this: We discuss source of funds openly at the start and tell you exactly what evidence will be required. Addressing this early avoids uncomfortable and time‑consuming questions later in the transaction.

7. Unrealistic expectations about timescales

Many first‑time buyers are understandably keen to move quickly, but external factors such as search turnaround times or Land Registry delays can slow progress.

How we prevent this: We give honest, practical advice on realistic timescales from the outset. Clear communication reduces stress and allows you to plan with confidence.

Delays are not always avoidable, but many are predictable. A proactive approach, clear communication, and experience in identifying issues early can make a significant difference especially for first‑time buyers navigating the process for the first time.

If you are buying your first property and would like advice tailored to your circumstances, we are always happy to talk through the process and explain what to expect at each stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.