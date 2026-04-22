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22 April 2026

Women In Retail: Meet New Look's Head Of Property In Womble Bond Dickinson's New 'Retail Review' Podcast

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Nikki Powell speaks with Emma Lessani, Head of Property at New Look, about her unconventional path to retail property leadership.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
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Nikki Powell’s articles from Womble Bond Dickinson are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Property and Securities & Investment industries

Focusing on Women in Retail, in this episode of Retail Review, Womble Bond Dickinson's Nikki Powell speaks to Emma Lessani, Head of Property at New Look, about her unconventional career journey into retail property leadership. 

Emma shares her candid insights into motherhood, mentorship, resilience; and why representation and authenticity matter most in our fast‑moving industry.

Listen to the podcast and download from your directories here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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