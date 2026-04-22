Women In Retail: Meet New Look's Head Of Property In Womble Bond Dickinson's New 'Retail Review' Podcast

Being different is our normal way of working. It's not just what we do, it's how we do it.
You'll benefit from more than just the skills and know-how you'd expect from a pioneering law firm; our technology specialists, process and project management leaders, accountants and tax advisers work alongside lawyers with specialist sector expertise – from business to government.
Working side by side, we'll find clever solutions to your age-old problems.
With 1,300 professionals across 39 offices in the US and UK, we're equipped to tackle mission-critical challenges, wherever you do business.
Want the proof? It's in our track record. With our straight-talking, entrepreneurial approach, we’ve set new industry precedents, achieved market firsts and delivered trailblazing work for our clients.
So, whatever your future holds, we're here for you with A Point of View Like No Other.
Nikki Powell’s articles from Womble Bond Dickinson are most popular:
within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
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Focusing on Women in Retail, in this episode of Retail Review, Womble Bond Dickinson's Nikki Powell speaks to Emma Lessani, Head of Property at New Look, about her unconventional career journey into retail property leadership.
Emma shares her candid insights into motherhood, mentorship, resilience; and why representation and authenticity matter most in our fast‑moving industry.
Listen to the podcast and download from your directories here:
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