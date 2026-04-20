Service Charges And Leaseholders: Your Legal Rights Explained (14 April 2026)

Service charge disputes between landlords and leaseholders in the UK often stem from unreasonable charges, poor quality work, or lack of proper consultation. Understanding your legal rights under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 and knowing the available dispute resolution options—from negotiation to First-Tier Tribunal applications—can help resolve conflicts efficiently while protecting your leasehold interests.

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Service charge disputes represent one of the most common sources of conflict between landlords and leaseholders in the United Kingdom. Whether you're facing an unreasonable increase in service charges, questioning the quality of residential service provided, or challenging costs that you believe shouldn't be recovered as a service charge, understanding your legal rights is essential. Our property team at Duncan Lewis Solicitors provides expert legal advice to help resolve disputes efficiently and cost-effectively.

Understanding Service Charge Disputes in Leasehold Properties

A service charge dispute arises when a tenant or leaseholder challenges the amount, reasonableness, or validity of charges demanded by their landlord or managing agents. These disputes are particularly prevalent in leasehold properties, where leaseholders pay service charges to cover the costs incurred by the landlord for maintaining communal areas, providing services, and carrying out works to the building.

The lease will specify the service charge provisions and outline what costs the landlord is able to recover from leaseholders. However, disagreements frequently occur over whether a service charge is payable, the reasonableness of service charges, and whether works or services have been carried out to a reasonable standard. Under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 (or ‘Act’), landlords must ensure that service charges are reasonable and that leaseholders receive proper information about service charges.

Common Causes of Service Charge Disputes

Understanding the common causes of service charge disputes can help leaseholders identify potential issues early and seek legal advice before conflicts escalate. The causes of service charge disputes typically fall into several categories:

Unreasonable or Excessive Charges

One of the most frequent tenant disputes involves challenges to the reasonableness of service charges. Leaseholders may question whether the costs of repair, maintenance, or major works are proportionate and necessary. The law requires that costs incurred by the landlord must be reasonable, and leaseholders have the right to challenge charges they believe are excessive. A reasonable increase in service charges should be supported by transparent accounting and proper consultation, particularly for major works or qualifying long term agreements.

Poor Quality Work or Services

Disputes often arise when leaseholders believe that residential service or works haven't been carried out to a reasonable standard. If proposed works are reasonable in cost but the execution is poor, leaseholders may dispute the service charge payable for that work. This can include inadequate repair of the roof, substandard property management, or services that don't meet the standards outlined in the terms of the lease.

Lack of Proper Consultation

The Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 requires landlords to consult leaseholders before carrying out works above certain cost thresholds. Failure to follow proper consultation procedures can mean that the landlord cannot recover as a service charge the full costs of those works. Leaseholders have the right to be consulted about proposed works and to receive estimates from contractors.

Charges Not Covered by the Lease

A service charge dispute may arise when the landlord attempts to recover costs that aren't permitted under the service charge clauses in the lease. Leaseholders are only obliged to pay service charges that fall within the scope of the service charge provisions set out in their lease agreement. Whether a service charge is recoverable depends on the specific terms of the lease and the nature of the expense.

Service Charge Demands Not Compliant with Statutory Requirements

Landlords must comply with statutory requirements when issuing a service charge demand. This includes providing proper information about service charges, including summaries of costs and the landlord's insurance details. Non-compliance with these requirements can affect the landlord's ability to recover unpaid service charges or take enforcement action for non-payment of service charges.

Your Rights Under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985

The Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 provides crucial protections for leaseholders facing landlord and tenant disputes over service charges. This legislation establishes that service charges must be reasonable and that leaseholders have specific rights regarding information, consultation, and challenge procedures.

Under Section 19 of the Act, a landlord can only recover costs as a service charge if they are reasonably incurred and if the works or services are of a reasonable standard. This means that even if the lease permits the landlord to recover certain costs, the amount of service charge must still be reasonable. Leaseholders can dispute a service charge on the grounds that either the costs weren't reasonably incurred or the works weren't carried out to an acceptable standard.

The Act also requires landlords to provide leaseholders with a summary of costs annually, along with certification by a qualified accountant for properties with more than four dwellings. Leaseholders have the right to inspect supporting documents, invoices, and accounts related to service charge costs. Freeholders or managing agents must allow leaseholders access to this information to ensure transparency.

Challenging a Service Charge: Dispute Resolution Options

When facing a service charge dispute, leaseholders have several options for dispute resolution. The appropriate course of action depends on the nature of the dispute, the amount involved, and whether the landlord is willing to negotiate.

Negotiation and Informal Resolution

The first step to dispute the service charge should typically be to raise concerns directly with the landlord or managing agents. Many landlord and tenant disputes can be resolved through discussion and negotiation without resorting to formal legal proceedings. Providing evidence of your concerns and requesting a detailed breakdown of costs can help resolve disputes amicably. Our property solicitors can help you prepare a compelling case and negotiate on your behalf.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Before proceeding to court or tribunal, consider alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation. The Leasehold Advisory Service offers free initial advice and can help resolve disputes without the need for litigation. ADR can be faster and more cost-effective than court proceedings, though it requires both parties to engage in good faith.

Application to the First-Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber)

If you cannot resolve your service charge dispute informally, you can apply to the First-Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber). The First-Tier Tribunal has jurisdiction to determine various matters relating to service charges, including whether a service charge is payable, the reasonableness of service charges, and whether costs have been reasonably incurred.

When you apply to the First-Tier Tribunal, you can seek a determination as to whether specific charges are recoverable. The tribunal will decide based on the evidence presented, the terms of the lease, and relevant legislation. Unlike court proceedings, the tribunal process is designed to be more accessible and less formal, though expert legal advice is still valuable in preparing your case and presenting evidence effectively.

The Tribunal can also consider applications for dispensation from consultation requirements, challenges to service charge demands, and disputes about the appointment or removal of managing agents. The Tribunal will decide each case on its merits, examining whether the landlord has complied with statutory requirements and whether costs were reasonably incurred.

County Court Proceedings

In some circumstances, service charge disputes may be dealt with in the County Court rather than the tribunal. This is particularly relevant when the dispute involves issues beyond the tribunal's jurisdiction, such as breach of contract claims or where forfeiture proceedings have been initiated due to non-payment of service charges. Property litigation in court can be more complex and costly than tribunal proceedings, making legal representation essential.

Non-Payment of Service Charges: Risks and Consequences

While leaseholders have the right to challenge unreasonable service charges, non-payment of service charges can carry serious consequences. Landlords may take legal action to recover unpaid service charges, potentially leading to forfeiture of the lease in extreme cases. Before withholding payment, it's crucial to seek legal advice about the proper procedure for challenging charges while protecting your leasehold estate.

If you have legitimate concerns about the reasonableness of service charges but continue to refuse payment without following proper dispute procedures, the landlord may be able to recover the debt through legal proceedings, plus interest and legal costs. However, if you dispute the service charge in good faith and through proper channels, the court or tribunal will consider this when determining what amount, if any, is owed.

Our property team advises clients on how to protect their position when disputing charges, including paying disputed sums under protest or into a designated account while the dispute is resolved. This approach can help avoid forfeiture risk while still preserving your right to challenge the charges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.