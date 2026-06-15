Get A UK Certificate Of Entitlement Faster Than A Passport | Who Qualifies For A UK Right Of Abode? (Video)

Are you a British citizen living overseas who needs to travel to the UK urgently but doesn't have a British passport? This video explores who qualifies for a UK Right of Abode...

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Are you a British citizen living overseas who needs to travel to the UK urgently but doesn't have a British passport? In this video, Joel, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law, explains why a Certificate of Entitlement to a Right of Abode could be your fastest legal route. A first-time adult British passport application from outside the UK can take months due to extensive Passport Office checks. However, a Certificate of Entitlement application takes roughly 3 weeks to process. Joel breaks down how this certificate is endorsed directly into your valid foreign passport, granting you the absolute right to live and work in the UK without a British passport.

What you will learn in this video:

What a Certificate of Entitlement to a Right of Abode actually means.

Why processing times are significantly faster than a first British passport.

The financial trade-off: Understanding the Home Office fee (upwards of £500).

Who qualifies for this specific immigration endorsement.

If you need help securing your Right of Abode quickly, get in touch with Joel and our specialist legal team at Latitude Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.