Get A UK Certificate Of Entitlement Faster Than A Passport | Who Qualifies For A UK Right Of Abode? (Video)

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Are you a British citizen living overseas who needs to travel to the UK urgently but doesn't have a British passport? In this video, Joel, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law, explains why a Certificate of Entitlement to a Right of Abode could be your fastest legal route. A first-time adult British passport application from outside the UK can take months due to extensive Passport Office checks. However, a Certificate of Entitlement application takes roughly 3 weeks to process. Joel breaks down how this certificate is endorsed directly into your valid foreign passport, granting you the absolute right to live and work in the UK without a British passport.
What you will learn in this video:
- What a Certificate of Entitlement to a Right of Abode actually means.
- Why processing times are significantly faster than a first British passport.
- The financial trade-off: Understanding the Home Office fee (upwards of £500).
- Who qualifies for this specific immigration endorsement.
If you need help securing your Right of Abode quickly, get in touch with Joel and our specialist legal team at Latitude Law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]