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25 June 2026

Milbank Advises Castlelake On Possible Cash Offer For EasyJet Plc

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Milbank LLP

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Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services from 11 offices around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank helps the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.
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Milbank LLP is advising Castlelake, L.P. on its possible cash offer for easyJet plc, as announced on June 22, 2026.
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Milbank LLP is advising Castlelake, L.P. on its possible cash offer for easyJet plc, as announced on June 22, 2026.

The Milbank team is led by Transportation and Space partners Nick Swinburne in London and Alexandra Johnson in New York, together with Global Corporate partner Andrew Nuthall in London and Corporate Finance and Securities partner Brett Nadritch in New York. The team also includes Global Leveraged Finance partner Suhrud Mehta (London), Antitrust partners Alexander Rinne (Munich) and Andrea Hamilton (London), Tax partner Alan Rafferty (London), Tax partner Andrew Walker (New York), Transportation and Space associates Harriet Rugg Easey and Stephen Hedges and Global Corporate associate Riva Bhalla (London).

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