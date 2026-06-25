Milbank Advises Castlelake On Possible Cash Offer For EasyJet Plc

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Milbank LLP is advising Castlelake, L.P. on its possible cash offer for easyJet plc, as announced on June 22, 2026.
The Milbank team is led by Transportation and Space partners Nick Swinburne in London and Alexandra Johnson in New York, together with Global Corporate partner Andrew Nuthall in London and Corporate Finance and Securities partner Brett Nadritch in New York. The team also includes Global Leveraged Finance partner Suhrud Mehta (London), Antitrust partners Alexander Rinne (Munich) and Andrea Hamilton (London), Tax partner Alan Rafferty (London), Tax partner Andrew Walker (New York), Transportation and Space associates Harriet Rugg Easey and Stephen Hedges and Global Corporate associate Riva Bhalla (London).
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