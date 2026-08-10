FSR Brief EP13: Alternative Routes To Resolution (Podcast)

The ways in which regulators respond to potential misconduct is continuing to evolve. In this episode of the FSR Brief, Jon Ford, Michael Tan and Eva Barbosa discuss the Financial Conduct...

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The ways in which regulators respond to potential misconduct is continuing to evolve. In this episode of the FSR Brief, Jon Ford, Michael Tan and Eva Barbosa discuss the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Enforcement Watch 2, including consumer duty investigations and the continued use of assertive supervision alongside/ in lieu of enforcement, the Financial Reporting Council's ("FRC") changes to its Audit Enforcement Procedure to introduce new routes to resolution, including an Early Admissions Process, and the latest case brought by the Prudential Regulation Authority using the Early Account Scheme. They share insights into these different approaches and consider whether there may be learnings that could be shared across regulators.

See here our blogs on the changes to the FRC's Audit Enforcement Procedure and the FCA's Enforcement Watch 2.

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