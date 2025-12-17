ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Beyond The Buzz: What Is Driving Stablecoin Adoption? (Podcast)

A&O Shearman

In this episode, our Luxembourg partner Baptiste Aubry welcomes London-based fintech partner Ben Regnard-Weinrabe. Fresh from the Fintech Horizons Summit...
United Kingdom Technology
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe and Baptiste Aubry
In this episode, our Luxembourg partner Baptiste Aubry welcomes London-based fintech partner Ben Regnard-Weinrabe. Fresh from the Fintech Horizons Summit, they sit down to debrief and share key insights gathered during the event, which focused on stablecoins: why they matter, how they're being used today, and what the future could look like.

Together, they unpack the buzz surrounding these digital assets and explore why many see them as transformational compared to traditional money or even e-money. From practical use cases to the shifting regulatory landscape, they discuss how local frameworks are opening doors while global markets still face significant challenges.

They also tackle key questions:

  • What makes stablecoins different?
  • Where are they most likely to gain traction?
  • How will convertibility and fungibility shape the next phase of this market?

Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation.

Ben Regnard-Weinrabe
Baptiste Aubry
