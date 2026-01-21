ARTICLE
21 January 2026

New UK Crypto Regime: Regulated Activities

The countdown to the UK's new crypto regime has begun. On December 15, 2025, the UK published finalised regulations to introduce licensing and market abuse regimes for the crypto market, effective from October 25, 2027.
At the same time, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published three consultation papers setting out its proposed rules and guidance on regulating certain cryptoasset activities, the admissions and disclosures and market abuse regimes for cryptoassets, and a prudential regime for cryptoasset firms.

In this webinar, the first in a series of three webinars on the new crypto regime, our financial services regulatory experts discuss the scope and impact of the proposed licensing regime and the FCA's consultation paper on regulating cryptoasset activities, as a first step towards planning for implementation of the new regime.

