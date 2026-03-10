Transactional Integrity: AI Agents For Payments Podcast

First published in 2025, listen to our second episode of three podcasts exploring the rapidly evolving world of AI agents.

In this second episode, we explore how AI agents are reshaping the online payments journey while navigating PSD2/PSD3, GDPR, and UK rules. We unpack consent, authentication, liability, and the protocols powering agent-led commerce which can turn regulatory complexity into advantage, with actionable takeaways for product, legal, and risk teams. This discussion features insights from two of our AI and payments experts: Alex Shandro and Nikki Johnstone.

