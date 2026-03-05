Using AI In Disclosure

AI is increasingly being discussed – and used – as a way to navigate the challenges posed by large-scale disclosure exercises, which have become a defining feature of modern litigation.

HSF Kramer Tech & IP Disputes partner, Andrew Moir, comments on the use of AI in disclosure exercises in an article published in PLC Magazine today. In the feature article, which is also available on Practical Law (and as a pdf via the link below), five practitioners in the fields of law, AI and eDiscovery, including our own Andrew Moir, discuss the benefits, challenges and potential future developments in this rapidly evolving field.

To read the article click here.

