ARTICLE
2 March 2026

White Paper: Analysis Of FCA Cryptoasset Consultation, CP25/42

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA's recent consultation, CP25/42, marked a significant step in shaping the UK's regulatory framework for cryptoasset firms.
United Kingdom Technology
James Worsnip,Munib Ali,Rebecca Ly
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
James Worsnip’s articles from AlixPartners are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

The FCA's recent consultation, CP25/42, marked a significant step in shaping the UK's regulatory framework for cryptoasset firms. Proposals include a comprehensive prudential regime, covering activities such as operating cryptoasset trading platforms, staking, arranging deals, and dealing as agent or principal, bringing these activities firmly within the FCA's oversight.

Our white paper below breaks down the proposals and analyses the potential implications of the proposed rules for cryptoasset firms. We focus on the impact of the proposed K-factors and compare the proposed requirements to those in other regions. The analysis is aimed at encouraging a wider, detailed study of the implications, as the UK seeks to implement a regulatory regime that is both rigorous and internationally competitive.

You can also download a copy of the white paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of James Worsnip
James Worsnip
Photo of Munib Ali
Munib Ali
Photo of Frank van Etten
Frank van Etten
Photo of Rebecca Ly
Rebecca Ly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More