White Paper: Analysis Of FCA Cryptoasset Consultation, CP25/42

The FCA's recent consultation, CP25/42, marked a significant step in shaping the UK's regulatory framework for cryptoasset firms. Proposals include a comprehensive prudential regime, covering activities such as operating cryptoasset trading platforms, staking, arranging deals, and dealing as agent or principal, bringing these activities firmly within the FCA's oversight.

Our white paper below breaks down the proposals and analyses the potential implications of the proposed rules for cryptoasset firms. We focus on the impact of the proposed K-factors and compare the proposed requirements to those in other regions. The analysis is aimed at encouraging a wider, detailed study of the implications, as the UK seeks to implement a regulatory regime that is both rigorous and internationally competitive.

