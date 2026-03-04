ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Fierce Network: Frenzied Investment In AI Is Headed Toward Mass Consolidation

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
AlixPartners' Sudeep Suman, Mario Ribera and Andrej Danis were interviewed for this article about consolidation in the AI infrastructure and software sectors
United Kingdom Technology
Sudeep Suman,Mario Ribera, and Andrej Danis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

AlixPartners' Sudeep Suman, Mario Ribera and Andrej Danis were interviewed for this article about consolidation in the AI infrastructure and software sectors.

Read the full article on www.fierce-network.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sudeep Suman
Sudeep Suman
Photo of Mario Ribera
Mario Ribera
Photo of Andrej Danis
Andrej Danis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More