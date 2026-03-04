Fierce Network: Frenzied Investment In AI Is Headed Toward Mass Consolidation
A
AlixPartners
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
AlixPartners' Sudeep Suman, Mario Ribera and Andrej Danis were interviewed for this article about consolidation in the AI infrastructure and software sectors
United Kingdom
Technology
AlixPartners are most popular:
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
[View Source]
AlixPartners' Sudeep Suman, Mario Ribera and Andrej Danis
were interviewed for this article about consolidation in the AI
infrastructure and software sectors.
Read the full article on
www.fierce-network.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.