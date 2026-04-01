New UK Cryptoasset Regime: Practical Actions For Firms' Forward Planning

Why forward planning matters: quick read

The UK is introducing a new financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets, which will take effect on 25 October 2027. The FCA has confirmed that the authorisation gateway under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA authorisation gateway) will open for cryptoasset firms on 30 September 2026 and close on 28 February 2027.

This timeframe leaves firms with a clear window for submitting their authorisation or variation of permission applications and getting ready for the new regime.

In our previous blog post, we considered the information shared by the FCA with firms earlier this year about the cryptoassets authorisations process and what this means for firms' preparations.

Developments since then include the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 (Cryptoassets Regulations) being made, several FCA cryptoasset consultations closing to responses, and the FCA continuing to engage with firms, including through new webpages and webinars. Most recently, the FCA’s work programme for 2026/27 prioritises launching and processing applications for firms seeking to undertake regulated cryptoasset activities.

The FCA’s consistent message to firms is clear: start planning early.

To help you navigate the transition to the new regulatory regime, we summarise in this blog post the current policy position and outline practical steps for firms to prepare.