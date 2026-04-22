From AI Uncertainty To Contractual Certainty: Download Our AI Procurement Checklist

Organisations developing or procuring AI tools face complex questions around data rights, model training, explainability, liability, and regulatory compliance. With global frameworks still evolving and intellectual property questions unresolved, well-crafted AI contract clauses serve as the primary risk control mechanism, providing certainty on ownership, data usage, and governance while adapting to emerging regulations.

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If your organisation is developing, procuring, or embedding AI tools, you are likely encountering new questions around data rights, model training, explainability, liability, bias mitigation, and regulatory compliance.

These issues now surface across vendor questionnaires, master service agreements, SaaS contracts, licensing deals, and joint development arrangements.

At the same time, the global regulatory framework is still evolving, and many intellectual property questions remain unresolved. In this environment, the contract is not an administrative requirement. Instead, it’s your primary risk control mechanism.

Well-crafted AI clauses can fill the gaps left by emerging regulation. They provide certainty on ownership, data usage, risk allocation, performance standards, and governance while remaining flexible enough to adapt as the law develops.

Our de-risking AI procurement checklist offer a useful starting point. When you are ready to move from checklist to execution, we are ready to support you.

Download the checklist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.