Legal Tech Deciphered: Trust, Truth & Hallucinations (Podcast)

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This series is anchored around operationalising AI in complex disputes, while also exploring topics with broader relevance for legal functions. Themes include the “misdiagnosis” effect - the importance of identifying the right solution for a problem rather than starting with the technology, and the critical role of structured data. It is aimed at GCs and senior in-house lawyers (particularly those operating in heavily regulated industries) and offers a practical, myth-busting perspective on legal technology and GenAI. Each episode is designed to cut through the noise and explores how technology is being applied in legal work today: what’s delivering real value, what isn’t, and what is often misunderstood.
Colleagues from across our Digital Legal Delivery team, alongside occasional guests from the London Disputes practice, share their insights and experiences, unpacking where AI is making a genuine impact, where established automation and workflow design remain part of the solution, and why not every “AI problem” requires an AI-only answer.
Through real-world examples, candid insights and grounded guidance, the series helps clients navigate the rapidly evolving legal tech landscape with confidence.
Episode 1: Gen AI in Legal Practice - a case study
Partners Lyn Harris (Digital Legal Delivery) and Ajay Malhotra (Disputes) move beyond the hype to examine a live English High Court litigation matter, where Relativity aiR for Review was used to support first-level document review.
They explore how the technology was applied in practice, the governance and human oversight underpinning defensibility, and the key lessons from deploying GenAI at scale in a high-stakes dispute.
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