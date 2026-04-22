Charting The EU AI Act Timeline – Key Dates From Adoption To Application

The EU AI Act introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for artificial intelligence systems across Europe, establishing a phased implementation timeline that begins with prohibitions on certain AI practices and extends through requirements for general purpose and high-risk AI systems. Understanding when specific obligations take effect is crucial for organizations developing or deploying AI technologies in the European market.

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The timeline maps the journey of EU Artificial Intelligence Act (Regulation 2024/1689) (EU AI Act) from publication and entry into force through its phased application in the first years, showing when key obligations begin to apply to prohibited practices, general purpose AI, and high risk AI systems, alongside the rollout of supporting guidelines and Codes of Practice.

Items shown in grey relate to the separate Digital Omnibus proposal. These are indicative only and may change during the EU parliamentary process with legal effect only if adopted.

For background on the EU AI Act, see our article here, and for the Digital Omnibus, see our article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.