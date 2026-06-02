NetDocuments Collaborates With Anthropic On Legal Industry MCP

We are proud to collaborate with Anthropic on its newly expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystem. Claude can now connect directly to NetDocuments, enabling secure search, retrieval, and drafting based on a firm’s own documents and precedents.

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AI should work where your documents already live – not the other way around

We are proud to collaborate with Anthropic on its newly expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystem. Claude can now connect directly to NetDocuments, enabling secure search, retrieval, and drafting based on a firm’s own documents and precedents.

Legal work depends on trusted systems of record, and NetDocuments sits at the center of that workflow. Through MCP connectors, firms can now work with their institutional knowledge in Claude while the documents remain securely in NetDocuments — with no movement or duplication — and with all governance, permissions, and compliance controls intact.

This collaboration highlights how NetDocuments is helping make AI practical for legal professionals: not as a separate tool, but as a capability embedded within the systems they already use. By enabling Claude and other MCP-compatible AI agents to work directly within NetDocuments, firms can unlock the value of their content securely and in context.

Built on a Strong AI Foundation

This integration builds on the AI capabilities already available within the NetDocuments platform.

Today, NetDocuments delivers:

A native AI assistant embedded in daily workflows

Repository-wide auto-profiling

Agentic AI-powered search across documents

All of this happens without uploads, data movement, or new governance layers. With the MCP connector, firms can extend that same intelligence to external AI agents like Claude while keeping everything fully governed.

Security and Governance Built In

As AI becomes part of everyday legal work, maintaining trusted security and governance is non-negotiable. Every MCP interaction runs against a user’s existing NetDocuments credentials. Ethical walls, matter-level restrictions, and access controls apply automatically. Documents never leave the platform. IT controls connectivity through a single admin toggle. The firm’s existing compliance posture — data loss prevention, retention policies, audit trails — extends to every AI interaction without additional configuration.

Where previously work required a person to manually move between systems, with MCP, legal professionals can direct Claude to reason across the NetDocuments repository and the broader web, email, and productivity tools they already use, all in a single request.

What This Looks Like in Practice

Instead of jumping between systems, legal professionals can now ask Claude to handle complex, multi-step tasks in a single request.

For example:

Compare the terms of a new engagement letter against the firm’s last five similar engagements and flag material deviations — without opening five documents by hand Pull every lease a client signed from the matter file, cross-reference them against recent changes to state law, and draft a client memo summarizing exposure — in one continuous workflow Locate the firm’s precedent NDA for a specific deal type, adapt it for a new counterparty using the client’s intake form, and draft the first markup — all grounded in actual firm work product, not a generic template Prepare for a deposition by searching every deposition transcript in the matter, summarizing what each witness said about a specific timeline, and surfacing inconsistencies — with citations back to the source documents

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.