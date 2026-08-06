Tech 10 – Episode 13: From Atoms To AI (Video)

Dan Klein sits down with Andrew Humphris, Founder and CTO of Infinitesima, to explore the semiconductor technologies powering the AI revolution and the challenge of manufacturing at atomic scale. This episode examines what the future holds for the hardware underpinning next-generation innovation.

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The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In this episode, Dan Klein sits down with Andrew Humphris, Founder and CTO of Infinitesima, to explore the semiconductor technologies powering the AI revolution, the challenge of manufacturing at atomic scale, and what the future holds for the hardware underpinning next-generation innovation.

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